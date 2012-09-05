Nokia Lumia 820 running Windows Phone 8

CNET First Look
Nokia Lumia 820 running Windows Phone 8Running Windows Phone 8, the new Nokia Lumia 820 packs a bright 4.3-inch display, 8MP camera, and colorful back covers for wireless charging plus NFC technology.
Transcript
Hi guys Brian Bennett cnet.com. And right now we're taking a first look at. Brand new Nokia via. And up basically take a look at this device it has a up. Four point three inches WX -- LCD screen here. As can tell it's running windows. Phone eight. Which is -- Microsoft brand new OS and other features include -- this really -- you on the colored back here. And what's actually really nice -- is that. The us leave the scientific cover that -- -- NFC technology. And also enables wireless charging so you cannot you know just tap it with accessories -- transfer music problem. That's playing on the phone over to -- pair of speakers or sorry a set of speakers work a pair of headphones as well. On -- can also use NFC to do mobile payments in the future -- and transfer data -- that way up so. Also another thing that's the thing is on the back of the phone there is a eight megapixel camera here we -- thought to LED last. Also -- Nokia vice talk about their god you on -- feature which enables sun's new. I'm augment photos -- it video and adding up motion. -- To the -- -- photographs and tape. Right now -- Nokia's not letting us. You don't move away from the home screen so we can't really so you a lot of the other apps that were announced in the demo but. I've -- this is just a good example of what this phone looks like. And up you know what. And actually I do -- -- -- -- one of its is that there has not been any availability or pricing yet for the Omnia. -- -- he but hopefully we'll learn more soon. I'm Brian Bennett and it's been a first look at the Nokia Lumia eight when he. Sure to check back please review at cnet.com.