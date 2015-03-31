New Microsoft Surface 3 cuts the price, keeps the killer keyboard

CNET First Look
New Microsoft Surface 3 cuts the price, keeps the killer keyboardThe non-Pro version of the Microsoft Surface 3 is smaller and costs less, but uses an entry level processor.
Transcript
Microsoft has a new entry in the surface line and it's lot more affordable. Hi, I'm Dan Ackerman and this is the new surface three. The difference, of course, between the surface pro three and this version is that it's a little bit smaller. It's got a 10.8 inch. Screen. It's a lot less expensive, starts at 499. But other than that it's got a lot of the same features that we've liked about the previous Surfaces including the clip on magnetic optional type pad keyboard. The, the adjustable kickstand in the back. There are also some improvements. This new model for example uses mircoUSB for charging which I think is a lot more convenient and you're going to see on a lot more, especially kind of, you know, smaller, less expensive hybrid style laptops. For processor this uses one of the new generation of Intel Atom systems and for $499 you also get 2 Gigs of RAM and a 64 Gig solid state hard drive. You can double both the RAM and the hard drive for another $100. And of course, if you wanna add one of the optional keyboards, that's $129, and for 50 bucks, you can get the same, stylus that you can use in any of the other surface models. This should be out in early May, starting at $499, or if you wanna trade up the specs a little bit, $599. I am Dan Ackerman, and that is the Microsoft Surface 3