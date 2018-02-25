My cellular, bananular phone: Nokia's 8110 returns

Mobile World Congress 2018
My cellular, bananular phone: Nokia's 8110 returnsWhat's yellow, banana-shaped and looks good in a fruit bowl? Nokia's new old phone.
[MUSIC] It's no baloney it's my cellular bananular phone. That's right Nokia has reissued it's classic 8110 banana phone. That's right it's the one from The Matrix Much ike it did last year with the reissue of the 3310, this phone does come with some smart features including, of course, a color screen, a camera, and yes, Snake. It's definitely not a smart phone though and there's no touch screen, so instead you'll be navigating around using the button which are, of course, covered with the sliding flap. While the 8110 does [MUSIC] Have 4G, you won't be downloading any apps, or doing much web browsing on this thing. Instead, though, you can use it as a 4G hotspot to connect other devices. As such, it's not likely to replace your actual smartphone, but if you're looking for a second phone with a very long battery. [UNKNOWN] that you could take away on a long weekend that it could worth looking at if you want something that's well, banana shaped and yellow. At around 79 euros or about 70 pounds, it's definitely going to be affordable. [MUSIC]