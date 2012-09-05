Your video, "Motorola's Droid Razr HD boasts a bigger and better screen. "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Motorola's Droid Razr HD boasts a bigger and better screen.

With a bigger and sharper 4.7-inch HD Super AMOLED screen, 8MP camera, and Verizon 4G LTE access, the Motorola Droid Razr HD is one stunning Android.
1:24 /
Transcript
Hi guys Brian Bennett for cnet.com and right now we're taking a first look at the Motorola Droid RAZR -- Now this phone has. A lot of features that the Droid RAZR. Max HD as -- except for a large capacity battery what it has so it has the same -- point seven -- -- super amoled display. That has a 1280 by seven when he pixel. Resolution it's running on Android Ice Cream Sandwich Ford auto Palestinians -- out -- -- -- -- pretty soon. I'm also all the features are -- on the back it has a -- eight megapixel camera. With dot LED flash. As well as this capital are -- coding that that you found. You must find -- a lot of the other Motorola phones that are currently available headphone Jack on top. As well as though some buttons on the science here volume power this phone -- also connects you. -- Verizon's four GL TE for fasting and network access which is a great feature. The only word as far as build of these concern is that it'll be out sometime by the end of the year. I'll also there's no pricing was that so have to sit tight but hopefully by the holiday season you'll see the -- to get a first look at the Motorola Droid. RAZR XT and.

Latest Phones videos

Video: OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
4:35
Months after its initial launch in Nov. 2017, we dive deeper into the 5T and how our initial opinions of the phone have changed.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
5:03
We take the Galaxy S9 out of the lab and in to Barcelona.
Play video
Video: Android P developer preview now available
Android P developer preview now available
1:34
Google's newest Android build is available for devs to tinker with, but don't expect it on your smartphone in the near future.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
3:02
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus get some welcome upgrades, but aside from the camera, they don't change much. Here's where they fell...
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
2:40
Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus look a lot like their predecessors, but the upgrades are mostly below the surface. Here's what...
Play video
Video: Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
1:35
The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact bring faster speeds, sleek design, Gorilla Glass 5, 4K HDR video recording, and lots of buzzing.
Play video
Video: Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
1:45
Huawei's flagship is the brains for this self driving car.
Play video
Video: The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
1:16
It's the same in looks, but it's nowhere near in price.
Play video