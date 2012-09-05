CNET First Look
Motorola's Droid Razr HD boasts a bigger and better screen.With a bigger and sharper 4.7-inch HD Super AMOLED screen, 8MP camera, and Verizon 4G LTE access, the Motorola Droid Razr HD is one stunning Android.
Transcript
Hi guys Brian Bennett for cnet.com and right now we're taking a first look at the Motorola Droid RAZR -- Now this phone has. A lot of features that the Droid RAZR. Max HD as -- except for a large capacity battery what it has so it has the same -- point seven -- -- super amoled display. That has a 1280 by seven when he pixel. Resolution it's running on Android Ice Cream Sandwich Ford auto Palestinians -- out -- -- -- -- pretty soon. I'm also all the features are -- on the back it has a -- eight megapixel camera. With dot LED flash. As well as this capital are -- coding that that you found. You must find -- a lot of the other Motorola phones that are currently available headphone Jack on top. As well as though some buttons on the science here volume power this phone -- also connects you. -- Verizon's four GL TE for fasting and network access which is a great feature. The only word as far as build of these concern is that it'll be out sometime by the end of the year. I'll also there's no pricing was that so have to sit tight but hopefully by the holiday season you'll see the -- to get a first look at the Motorola Droid. RAZR XT and.