Misfit Vapor, the fitness watch that can store your MP3s
Smart watches and fitness trackers are in a funky place right now. Do you connect to your phone, or do you stand alone and offer functions away from it? The Misfit Vapor, which is coming out later this year, looks like a concept design for where Misfit and Fossil might go next. It's a round, AMOLED display watch Looks really bright but it also stores music. Four gigabytes of onboard storage. It doesn't however, stream it from your phone. You have to connect via USB and get MP3s from your computer. That might change by the time Vapor comes out later this year. The hopes are, perhaps, that it would connect to other streaming services. I mean obviously, you'd probably want something like Spotify or Amazon Music. Maybe that'll happen, we don't know. But Misfit [UNKNOWN] also can connect via wi-fi to download email and connect away from your phone. Plus it's [UNKNOWN] water resistant which is something that most watches can't do. And it has GPS. Interesting idea, but as a stand alone concept It really suggests that a lot of fitness trackers are trying to find their way now that fitness trackers and watchers are looking for the next new thing.