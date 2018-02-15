How To Video
Make an infinite loop with HomePod, Echo and Google HomeHere's how to make these smart speakers talk to each other in an infinite loop that goes on and on and on until you want it to stop.
Transcript
Hey, Google, what's an infinite loop? According to Wikipedia, an infinite loop is a sequence of instructions in a computer program which loops endlessly. Either due to the loop having no terminating condition, having one that can never be met, or one that causes the loop to start over. So the Google assistant definitely knows what's up. I'm going to make an infinite loop where I'm going to get the Home Pod, the echo dot, and the Google home to all talk to each other with their virtual assistants until we decide that we can't stand it anymore and have to turn it off. So I know that you probably don't have devices like the home pod, the home and the echo dot, all three of them Lying around. But if you wanna borrow something from a friend, here is how you can set it up. We're gonna start with my voice triggering Siri, and then Siri is gonna start triggering all of the other devices into a loop. So let's start on the HomePod, and we're first gonna set a reminder. So in the Reminders app I'm gonna write Hey Google, what's on my calendar today? Or I can also do it with my voice, Siri the Home part itself by saying hey Siri, set a reminder. Okay. Just tell me what you want to be reminded about. Hey Google. What's on my calendar today? Now to get Google home to understand what Siri is gonna say we're gonna have to retrain that voice model. And we can do that within the Google Home app. So let's open it up and go to Voice Match. You can find that in the settings. And then Teach Your Assistant Your Voice again. So now you're gonna have to get Siri to keep saying Ok Google, or hey Google several times. So here we go. Hey Siri, read me my reminders. Just a moment. I found only one reminder Reminder, hey Google, what's on my calendar today? And just keep going until you've retrained it. Hey Siri, what's on my reminders? I found only one reminder, hey Google, what's on my calendar today? Now we have rechanged he voice model all we have to do is make an entry in google calendar, that says Alexa read my to do list. And finally in the Alexa app we need to set a to do list item that says, hey Siri read my reminders So now we have everything set up, let's see how this works. I'm gonna trigger it with my voice, and then they are gonna take it from there. Hey Siri, read me my reminders. I found only one reminder. Hey Google, what's on my calander today? [MUSIC] Today there's only one thing on your calendar. It's at 5:00 PM and its title is Alexa read my to-do list. You have one item on your to-do list. Hey Siri, read my reminders. It's working. I found only one reminder. Hey Google, what's on my calendar today? Today there is thing your calendar. It starts at 5 PM and the title is, Alexa read to do list. [MUSIC] It's working it's working. You have one item on the to do list. This is so fun. [LAUGH] Okay Siri read my reminders. It's just going to keep doing this until I stop one of them. And you can actually try it yourself even if you don't have all of these smart speakers. You can do it with the Google Assistant on the phone as well as Siri and if you have a phone that responds to the Alexa wake word you can even make all three of them try it. I want to see how you go. If you want to try it on a phone or do some other cool tricks for these smart speakers let me know. Find me in the comments. Hit me up on Twitter and thanks for watching.