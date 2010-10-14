CNET First Look
Logitech C310 HD WebcamThe Logitech HD Webcam C310 installs quickly and easily, works seamlessly with video chat programs like Skype, Yahoo Messenger, and Google Chat, and even takes high-quality 5-megapixel snapshots for less money than its competitors. If you're in the market...
Transcript
Hey, I'm Justin Yu, associate editor for cnet.com and this is a first look at the Logitech C310 HD webcam. And this camera can shoot 720p videos and 5 megapixels snap shots, which is probably a lot better than this [unk] camera you have on your current laptop or desktop. You can use the C310 on either, but the plastic base here only switchable left to right, so you won't be able to pan up once it's installed. We tested the camera using various video chat program like Skype, Windows Live Messenger, and G-shot, and the right light and right sound features give you an extra boost and auto correct when you need it. The Logitech software is also really easy to use with a series of fun graphical overlays that add points for the experience. And from there, Logitech also gives you one-touch upload access to social network like Facebook and YouTube. So be sure to check out our full review on cnet.com for Logitech's minimum recommended requirements for using the camera on 720p. But that's gonna do it for me. I'm Justine Yu. This is the Logitech C310 HD webcam and that looks good to me.