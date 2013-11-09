Leave digital cookie crumbs all over with the GPS Cookie, Ep. 145

Crave
Leave digital cookie crumbs all over with the GPS Cookie, Ep. 145This week, we take a look at the GPS Cookie, which records your movements onto a microSD card for upload and analysis later. Lady Gaga announces a concert in space for 2015, and we order pizza with one push of a button. All that and more this week on...
Transcript
Hey guys and it was to meet him -- here -- this week. On cnet's -- block. -- It was announced this week that superstar Lady Gaga will be the first American recording artist perform live from outer space is oh god don't be -- -- zero G colony after reading music festival happening in early 2015. The event will take place that space port America the world's first commercial space port and home of virgin galactic in New Mexico comes from. Lady Gaga confirmed her appearance on Wednesday tweeting the hash tags -- in space between fifty. It is worth noting that Canadian space agency astronaut Chris Hatfield performed with the Barenaked Ladies from outer space while aboard the International Space Station going and even shutting music video for -- -- of David -- space oddity. But Lady Gaga will be. The first American recording artists perform live from understands. -- and X. Hi how allows user to order pizza with the push of a button. Domino's Pizza has an online ordering -- -- the guys that I strategy labs dot went -- simplify -- more. To be created the -- house. The light up -- help -- was 3-D printed using a major -- replicate -- to. I strategy labs team programming interface to work for the -- online ordering system using an. He simply turn the knob select the number -- you want and press the button. The guy will magically appear your front door with Domino's Pizza. It's cheap. -- -- -- -- for real just like that scene from minority report Tom Cruise is being served at its Xbox through the mall. -- the British supermarket chain Tesco has been installing eyeball scanning screens called optimize. Which are made by the inch -- company can -- built in cameras and software they can identify certain key traits of the customer. Detects whether or not their eyeballs -- -- the -- The software was created in collaboration with deleting face detection this this would be. These new digital advertising opportunities as they are calling them contract -- movement in real time. Provide accurate data and how many times and I was viewed by a potential customer. The software also records demographics including gender -- date time and volume. All of which can help to deliver more measurable campaigns for advertisers as -- helped produce more relevant on screen content -- -- customers. It is important to note that the technology is performing facial detection and not official recognition and no one's identity is built. But -- to -- -- official recognition won't be a part of this technology in the future that ads targeting you -- one -- get -- person. Okay so last -- you guys please comment on what you think the top secret Google barge in the same Cisco -- might be here are some of your responses -- -- but now that said I think most trying to make -- and she guessed that Google's backing up all the porn and other comments included Q -- who rose getting solution whether geography and -- 966 broke Google -- map to good -- -- its -- secret death laser facility and maybe they have this code name for. An integrated ralphie says Google barge Google fiber media apartment complex that's kind of -- and finally jet be wearing said maybe you -- -- Thanks for all your comments and I want to ask more questions more often. Flip the follow what Google has finally acknowledged at the barge in the Pei isn't exactly Google's and send this to -- Google barge floating data center -- wild party boat -- barge housing the last remaining dinosaurs sadly none of the above. Although it's still early days and things me change were exploring using the bars and interactive space where people can learn about new technology. So there you go. Knock knock. Who's there. Just -- the video explain. So it's an app to unlock your laptop better be free. What it's 399. The GPS cookie is a simple device -- tracks to record your movements onto a micro SD card. It runs on -- triple -- batteries and simply sits in your pocket or bad old -- you go about your travels. At the end of the day you can access your GPS data and uploaded into Google Earth to visualizing keep a record of where you've been on the planet. The GPS cookie is open source and comes in two different models a circle cookie shape or square. It also records times and dates and auto generate standard -- 183 log files which can be opened in any mapping program. The GPS -- met its funding -- and kick starter within a few days it can be yours for a pledge of 79 dollars. I don't think you very much that is the show is always you can buy all these new stories -- cnet's crave crave at cnet.com. It's got this week's crave giveaway. This week's crave is giving away 240 gigabyte SanDisk extreme choose -- -- -- didn't -- scanned at this time go to the blog and enter to win. -- of guys so -- I'm gonna be running with the bulls while mobile --