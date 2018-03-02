Your video, "Lawsuit accuses Google of excluding Asians, whites for some positions "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Lawsuit accuses Google of excluding Asians, whites for some positions

A new lawsuit alleges Google set hiring quotas for some technical positions and excluded Asians and whites from the posts.
1:27 /
Transcript
A lawsuit is accusing Google of discrimination in its hiring practices aledging the search giant favored women, African Americans and Hispanic candidates over white and Asian males. No wonder they responded to my job application. All right, I'm playing with you all, but [UNKNOWN] a former Google recruiter who worked for the Googs for nine years says Google set quotas for hiring minorities. Lawsuit says he was fired from his job for objecting to the company practise. For objecting Asian and White male candidates for some technical positions. See Silicon Valley is dominated by White males. It's just a fact and I'm not trying to hate on the white guys. This controversy comes at a time when technical is trying to grapple with how to decrease work diversity. Now Wilberg's complaint says Google had irrefutable policies, memorialized in writing and consistently implemented in practice, of systematically discriminating in favor of job applicants who are Hispanic, African American, or female and against Caucasians an Asian men. [UNKNOWN] Google said it will vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit in a statement, Google also said. We have a clear policy to hire candidates based on their merit, not their identity. At the same time we unapologetically try to find a diverse pool of qualified candidates for open roles, as this helps us hire the best people, improve our culture and build better products. [MUSIC] We'll see how this all plays out for Google. I'm Brian Tong. You can follow this story and more on CNET dot com.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video