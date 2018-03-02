Lawsuit accuses Google of excluding Asians, whites for some positions

CNET News Video
Lawsuit accuses Google of excluding Asians, whites for some positionsA new lawsuit alleges Google set hiring quotas for some technical positions and excluded Asians and whites from the posts.
Transcript
A lawsuit is accusing Google of discrimination in its hiring practices aledging the search giant favored women, African Americans and Hispanic candidates over white and Asian males. No wonder they responded to my job application. All right, I'm playing with you all, but [UNKNOWN] a former Google recruiter who worked for the Googs for nine years says Google set quotas for hiring minorities. Lawsuit says he was fired from his job for objecting to the company practise. For objecting Asian and White male candidates for some technical positions. See Silicon Valley is dominated by White males. It's just a fact and I'm not trying to hate on the white guys. This controversy comes at a time when technical is trying to grapple with how to decrease work diversity. Now Wilberg's complaint says Google had irrefutable policies, memorialized in writing and consistently implemented in practice, of systematically discriminating in favor of job applicants who are Hispanic, African American, or female and against Caucasians an Asian men. [UNKNOWN] Google said it will vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit in a statement, Google also said. We have a clear policy to hire candidates based on their merit, not their identity. At the same time we unapologetically try to find a diverse pool of qualified candidates for open roles, as this helps us hire the best people, improve our culture and build better products. [MUSIC] We'll see how this all plays out for Google. I'm Brian Tong. You can follow this story and more on CNET dot com.