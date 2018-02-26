Land Rover's Explore phone is here for your crazy outdoor hobby

Mobile World Congress 2018
Land Rover's Explore phone is here for your crazy outdoor hobbyLooking for a new buddy for your next expedition? This rugged phone is your friend.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Are you an outdoor explorer in need of a rugged phone? Say hello to the Land Rover Explore, built by British manufacturer Bullet, the Explore is a device for people who need a phone that won't conk out at the first sign of a rainstorm or blizzard. Design keys pay homage to the Land Rover Discovery through the speaker grill, the grooves on the back. Which mirror those on the cars roof. And the headlight effect around the camera. [MUSIC] The explorer is one tough nut. With an IP68, water and dust proof rating. It also undergoes extensive drop testing way beyond those of a normal phone. When it comes to interface, the Explorer's is as close to Vanilla Android as possible. It arrives running Nougat, but an Oreo upgrade is planned. A number of special features make it the perfect phone for the outdoor explorer, including an SOS torch, red screen mode which makes it easier to use at night, and an outdoor apps portal. A dashboard with access to advanced weather metrics through the onboard thermometer can also be customized according to the outdoor activity. of your choice. Powering this bad boy is a giant battery that immediately doubles as soon as you snap on the magnetic adventure pack. Hidden inside this is an advance ceramic GPS antenna. The kind you'd usually find in a top [UNKNOWN] Combine this with premium maps, courtesy of View Ranger And you'll only have yourself to blame if you get lost on the mountain side. The Land Rover explorer will be available in Europe this April for 599 pounds, or 649 euros, with the adventure pack included. US launch is planned for later this year but details remain under wraps for now. [BLANK_AUDIO]