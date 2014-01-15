LaCie aims to Fuel your mobile entertainment

CNET First Look
LaCie aims to Fuel your mobile entertainmentIf for some reason you want something square with a hole in it then you're totally on board with CNET editor Dong Ngo and his new LaCie Fuel mobile storage trinket.
Transcript
Hi, guys. Dong Ngo is here and this is the all new LaCie Fuel. But before we get to it, there's something I wanna show you. This is the Seagate Wireless Plus, one of the best mobile storage device on the market. And it has a lot of features, great performance, and very long battery life. In fact, the only thing I have to complain about it right now is the fact that it's not exactly square, ad it has no hole in it. If you wonder why I want a hole and square, well, why not? But if you want what I do, that's when the LaCie comes into play. Take a look here. It is totally square, like a floor tile, and take a look. Over here. Yes, it has a hole in it. In fact, this random design is the-- about the only big difference between the two devices. Because like the Wireless Plus, the Fuel right here is a mobile storage device. It come with a built-in Wi-Fi network that up to five devices, such as tablet or smartphone, can connect to it, and then, they can stream content store on the Fuel. Like the Wireless Plus, the Fuel right here come with one terabyte of storage space, some ten hours of battery life, and the two shared the same exact Seagate mobile apps. And that's because this device here is the first collaboration between the two company, LaCie and Seagate, ever since LaCie became part of Seagate a few years ago. Now, as a mobile storage device, the Fuel come with a built-in Wi-Fi network, up to five devices, such as tablet or smartphones, can connect to it. And after that, they can stream content store on the Fuel right here. The content can be for a document, video, or music. As you can se, the content playback is quite smooth even when you play back an HD movie. Note that the Seagate mobile apps can only play back the content type supported natively by your mobile device. For other type, you have to download the file first, and play it back using a third-party app. Apart from playing back content, you can also back up content from the mobile device on to the Fuel, such as video and photo shot by the tablet or your phone. You can also use the app to make the Fuel connect to another Wi-Fi network to share the internet with the devices connected to it on Wi-Fi network. And the device here is actually very smart on power because it allows you to turn off several system not being used to have a longer battery life. On this side here, the Fuel has a Power button. You have to press and hold for a few second to turn on or off. On this side, there's only one micro USB 2.0 port for charging using the included cable and a power adapter. You can also plug this device here to a computer. And it that case, it work exactly like a bus-powered portable hard drive. A very fast one, in fact, because in my testing, it offers some 100 megabyte per second copying speed. It also work with USB 2.0. And the idea is that you can load a ton of content before a long road trip. And one terabyte is a lot more than any internal storage of any mobile device. In all, the Fuel is a great companion for mobile user, and is totally worth the price of $199. And what you can do with this hole right here is a bonus. Ladies, may I recommend using it as a big earring, or a very trendy necklace. For more, check out my full review at CNET.com. And if you're wondering what I'm gonna do with this hole, why, it's very simple. I'm gonna use the whole thing here as my key fob. Somehow, it goes well with my beer opener here. And now, I can not displace my keys anymore. That's because I'm Dong Ngo. And this has been the first look at the Fuel mobile storage from LaCie.