Your video, "Knock to unlock? You can with the Sesame Smart Lock "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Knock to unlock? You can with the Sesame Smart Lock

This $150 retrofit smart lock installs in seconds, but it can't beat August's locks for integrations or intelligence.
1:31 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Candy house is here to take on August with a Kickstarter-funded Sesame Smart Lock. At $149, this retrofit smart lock costs the same Same as August's least expensive model. But there are a few key differences. Unlike August's line of locks, Sesame fits on top of your thumb latch and sticks to your door with an adhesive strip. So, you won't need to remove any hardware prior to installing the lock. The Sesame is designed to fit on most deadbolts out there, but the thumb latches here at the C-net smart home were a bit too large, so I'd recommend checking the compatible dimensions on the Handi House website before making a purchase. The Sesame has a knock to open feature currently only available on iOS devices. Knock three times on your phone with the Sesame app running in the background and the lock will unlock as long as you're within Bluetooth range. In the Sesame app, you can view the lock status and history, as well as add managers or guests. Purchase the $70 WiFi access point, and you can lock and unlock your door remotely. The Sesame doesn't have any native integration with smart home platforms yet, but the Sesame [UNKNOWN] service does have applets for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands. The Sesame performed well in our test but it's commands were a bit laggy The lock overall doesn't feel as sturdy as August line of locks. Which also include Doorsense and don't need if to work with Google and Alexa. The Sesame and its WiFi access point come in at just $10 cheaper than the equivalent August pairing. And personally, I'd spend the extra money to have August Doorsense technology and more intuitive smart home integration.
Sesame Smart Lock

CNET Editors' Rating

 Good
If you want the most lock for your money, the $150 August Smart Lock is still your best bet, but if you're really into being able to knock on your phone to unlock your door, Candy House has got just the lock for you.
Read Full Review

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Latest Smart Home videos

Video: Garadget adds simple smarts to your garage door
Garadget adds simple smarts to your garage door
1:18
This $89 garage door controller adds voice control and remote access smarts to your existing garage door opener.
Play video
Video: Your guide to creating a smart home
Your guide to creating a smart home
1:51
Overwhelmed by smart home gadgets? We're here to help.
Play video
Video: Canary's View security system has a low price, high fees
Canary's View security system has a low price, high fees
1:30
The $99 Canary View security system charges you for simple stuff, like two-way talk.
Play video
Video: The problem with voice recognition: It's shite being Scottish
The problem with voice recognition: It's shite being Scottish
1:58
Are Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant up to the challenge of an extremely Scottish accent? Only one way to find out...
Play video
Video: Garager keeps watch over your garage
Garager keeps watch over your garage
1:24
Spy on your garage with this $129 camera and garage door controller.
Play video
Video: The Purifry lets you air-fry your food on a budget
The Purifry lets you air-fry your food on a budget
1:05
The Black & Decker Purifry kitchen air-fryer costs less but still cooks crispy, tasty food.
Play video
Video: Amazon buys Ring
Amazon buys Ring
1:25
Reuters says Amazon will acquire Ring for over $1 billion, but watchdogs are worried the purchase could suffocate the smart doorbell...
Play video
Video: Paragon Mat makes pan cooking easy
Paragon Mat makes pan cooking easy
2:01
The Paragon Mat is the latest addition to the Paragon Induction Cooking System, a countertop appliance that lets you set exact cooking...
Play video