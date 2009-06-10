CNET First Look
JVC Everio GZ-MS120The JVC Everio GZ-MS120 is a nice little flash-memory-based standard-def camcorder.
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:03 >> Josh Goldman: Hi, I'm Josh Goldman, Senior Editor for Cnet Reviews, and this is the JVC Varium GZ-MS120. It's a sub-300-dollar standard definition camcorder, available in black, blue and red. It's pretty compact considering it has a 35X optical zoom. And the overall design is pretty good with the exception of the grip-slash-wrist strap, which is a cool idea, but it's a bit too small to actually help with your grip. The big hook for the MS120 are the dual SDHD card slots. There's no internal storage, but having the two slots lets you use two 32-gig cards for memory. While you do need to designate one of the slots for video and the other for photos, the MS120 can be set to automatically switch to the other slot should one card fill up while you're recording. JVC revamped its laser-touch interface too, adding the ability to zoom and start and stop recording, so you can hold the camcorder overhand and still control it. Along with that, there are three one-touch buttons that compliment the bundled software for quickly exporting, uploading or burning a DVD with your video. Also, while I expect most people are interested in the MS120 to keep everything in automatic modes, it does have manual controls for focus, brightness, shutter speed and white balance. The MS120 produces satisfying video with reasonably good detail and nice color, but it's still standard definition, so don't buy this expecting HD quality. If all you want or need is standard def, though, especially if your movies are destined for web-sharing, this is certainly worth checking out. I'm Josh Goldman, and that's a look at the JVC Varium GZ-MS120. ^M00:01:54 [ Music ]