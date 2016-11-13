Your video, "iOS 10.2 best new features in beta "
iOS 10.2 best new features in beta

A developer's preview of the coolest features coming to your iPhone and iPad with Apple's latest software update.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Another IOS update, means more feature for your iPhone or iPad. First things first new Emojis will be added to your keyboard, 72 to be exact, so many that you will need a search box. Here are a few worth getting familiar with. In the happy face section, you'll get sideways laughing face, clown, and cowboy. Sick happy faces. How about the sneeze, the drool, or the green face. In new professions category we have the male disco dancer, the rocker chick, and the Apple genius. A new reactions includes the shrug and the face palm. In the wine and dine category, whiskey, burrito, and everything is better with bacon. Other favorites include the punch, the hang ten, and the selfie. And in sadder news, the peach in iOS 10.2 doesn't look quite as juicy. If you like to use the camera settings Filters when you take photos. iOS 10.2 now let's you save them for easy access. Under the Photos &amp; Camera section in Settings, scroll down and click for Preserve Settings. This includes the mode, filter, or live photo option. Your iOS device will be adopting the emergency call feature that first appeared on the Apple watch. If you're in danger you can now secretly press the on/off button 5 times o call the Emergency Services number in of the fourteen participating country a featured activated y default on a data version but you can deactivate or remove a warning buzz from a settings if you setup emergency contact in the health tab. You can also choose to notify them of your call and last location as part of this emergency SOS. Ever lost a text message when typing from the quick response bubble? [MUSIC] That's been fixed on IOS 10.2 and you can resume writing in full screen without having to rewrite a response. Also in the messages app, celebration screen. 3D touch or long press a message arrow and scroll down to the left screen option to unleash the sparklers. And lastly, if you've been eyeing my background, if you have an iPhone 7 or 7 plus, you now have three new wallpaper options Options to choose from. Sadly, no live effect though. You should also get the new TV app we saw at the latest Keynote with the upgrade to IOS 10.2. So stay tuned for our first look on CNET.com. [BLANK_AUDIO]

