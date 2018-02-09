In Waymo v. Uber trial: No smoking gun

CNET News Video
In Waymo v. Uber trial: No smoking gunDay 4 of the trial was filled with lots of technical nitty gritty, but nothing that would show if Uber used stolen trade secrets.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hi, this is Dara Kerr, senior reporter with CNET News and I'm here in the press room of Federal Court in downtown San Francisco. And I've been covering the Waymo vs. Uber trial. Today was day four. And we really got into the technical We heard about svn servers, lasers and all sorts of different kinds of downloaded files. The highlight of the day was seeing Silicon Valley venture capital pioneer, Bill Girly, speak. He's a former Uber board member. As he came into the court room standing six foot nine, the judge said he was the tallest person on record to take the stand, as a joke. Unfortunately, we didn't get to hear a lot of testimony from him because he wasn't not able to answer hypothetical questions. But he did say he wasn't aware of any trade secrets being moved from Google to Uber. [MUSIC]