The Latest New Products Must-See
Your video, "Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Mobile World Congress 2018

Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to

Huawei's flagship is the brains for this self driving car.
1:45 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hey everyone, we're at Mobile World Congress to check out a self-driving car powered by the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Now Huawei isn't getting into the self-driving car business, it actually set up this demo to show off the processing power of its Kirin 970 chip. [MUSIC] All right, here we go. [MUSIC] Oop, we're going, this is it. See, the steering wheel, it is rigged up, I think they just rigged some mechanism to move the steering wheel and the pedal and the brake. So this is a full self-driving car, but It is V powered by the May 10 pro. There's some objects right there. It looks like a dog. Yeah, it's definitely a dog. So we just went on our first trial run. The car was only going about 5 miles an hour. Now we're in for the legit Second run, which we're supposed to go about 30 miles an hour? Okay. Whenever you're ready. Here we go. [MUSIC]. [MUSIC] Nice. And we survived our two runs in the self-driving car. The May 10 Pro was successful in recognizing the objects in front of us. In this case, a man in a bicycle swerved off to the right. I was able to use the video feed for those cameras mounted on top of the car For the object detection and it worked. [MUSIC]

New releases

Video: OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
4:35
Months after its initial launch in Nov. 2017, we dive deeper into the 5T and how our initial opinions of the phone have changed.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
5:03
We take the Galaxy S9 out of the lab and in to Barcelona.
Play video
Video: Android P developer preview now available
Android P developer preview now available
1:34
Google's newest Android build is available for devs to tinker with, but don't expect it on your smartphone in the near future.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
3:02
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus get some welcome upgrades, but aside from the camera, they don't change much. Here's where they fell...
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
2:40
Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus look a lot like their predecessors, but the upgrades are mostly below the surface. Here's what...
Play video
Video: Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
1:35
The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact bring faster speeds, sleek design, Gorilla Glass 5, 4K HDR video recording, and lots of buzzing.
Play video
Video: The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
1:16
It's the same in looks, but it's nowhere near in price.
Play video
Video: The SikurPhone will protect your cryptocurrency fortune
The SikurPhone will protect your cryptocurrency fortune
1:19
Paranoid about security? Here's a locked-down phone that might suit you perfectly.
Play video