Huawei Matebook X Pro hides a camera in its keyboard

CNET First Look
Huawei Matebook X Pro hides a camera in its keyboardThe Matebook X Pro laptop is only the second from the Chinese-based company.
Transcript
[MUSIC] The Matebook X Pro is Huawei's latest laptop. Last year, the company came out with its first clamshell laptop and that was comparable to the Apple Macbook. But this new model is more comparable to a Macbook Pro. That's because it offers more than just two USB-C ports, and it has a few useful new features that last year's model doesn't have. One of the most standout additions is the discreet webcam. Instead of being located on the top bezel, the wide-angle camera is hidden as a spring-loaded button between the F6 and F7 keys. Simply press it once to open the webcam and again to close it. It's definitely a unique security feature but the unflattering low angle is a very unfortunate trade off. The laptop also adds a slick new touch screen with anti fingerprint coating. Wawee squeezes a 13.9 inch screen in a 12 inch chassis giving the laptop a 91% screen to body ratio. It also has super narrow bezzles adding to its luxe appeal. The laptop also has a full-sized chicklet keyboard, extra-large touchpad made with graphic designers in mind, and the same chip set-based fingerprint reader as certain Huawei phones. According to Huawei, the laptop is made of the same type of sturdy, high-grade aluminum alloy that's used for aviation purposes. This is, so bending shouldn't be an issue. The laptop definitely looks trim and trendy, but weighing a little under three pounds, it's heavier in comparison to some of the ultra portable laptops these days. If the Matebook X Pro looks like something you're interested in buying, don't get your wallet out just yet. [UNKNOWN] has yet to announce pricing or availability. [MUSIC]