The Huawei Fit can track your fitness and build you a training plan

CNET First Look
The Huawei Fit can track your fitness and build you a training planCNET's Dan Graziano gives you a first look at Huawei's fitness smartwatch.
Transcript
[MUSIC] This is the Huawei Fit. It's a fitness tracker with a splash of smart watch. It can measure all the basics, like steps, distance, sleep and heart rate. Which it does so automatically every ten minutes. It can also display notifications from your iPhone or Android device. This includes things like calls, text messages, email, and pretty much everything else. Other features include stand reminders, a silent alarm, and always on touch screen display. And seven day battery life. It's also water proof up to 50 meters, and can be worn in the shower or pool. Now while ways positioning this watch. [?] Fitness Watch. There are work out programs for running, walking, biking, treadmill running and swimming but there's no built in GPS so instead you will have to use your Smart Phone to see real time distance and pace metrics. But the most interesting feature inside the Watch App. In addition to seeing all of your fitness data, you have the option to build a workout program for a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or full marathon. It tailors the program specifically to you and will adapt if you start to fall behind. Overall, I kind of like It's lightweight and comfortable to wear, but I wish I had GPS, cuz I don't really like running with my phone. I also found the display a bit dull, and the touch screen can be annoying to use during a workout. There's no automatic exercise detection like we've seen in trackers for FitBit and Samsung. At $130 it is cheaper than both Look at Fitbit Charge 2 and Samsung Gear Fit 2 but I think both trackers provide a better experience. For more information, check out my full review at cnet.com. [BLANK_AUDIO]