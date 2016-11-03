Your video, "The Huawei Fit can track your fitness and build you a training plan "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

The Huawei Fit can track your fitness and build you a training plan

CNET's Dan Graziano gives you a first look at Huawei's fitness smartwatch.
1:41 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] This is the Huawei Fit. It's a fitness tracker with a splash of smart watch. It can measure all the basics, like steps, distance, sleep and heart rate. Which it does so automatically every ten minutes. It can also display notifications from your iPhone or Android device. This includes things like calls, text messages, email, and pretty much everything else. Other features include stand reminders, a silent alarm, and always on touch screen display. And seven day battery life. It's also water proof up to 50 meters, and can be worn in the shower or pool. Now while ways positioning this watch. [?] Fitness Watch. There are work out programs for running, walking, biking, treadmill running and swimming but there's no built in GPS so instead you will have to use your Smart Phone to see real time distance and pace metrics. But the most interesting feature inside the Watch App. In addition to seeing all of your fitness data, you have the option to build a workout program for a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or full marathon. It tailors the program specifically to you and will adapt if you start to fall behind. Overall, I kind of like It's lightweight and comfortable to wear, but I wish I had GPS, cuz I don't really like running with my phone. I also found the display a bit dull, and the touch screen can be annoying to use during a workout. There's no automatic exercise detection like we've seen in trackers for FitBit and Samsung. At $130 it is cheaper than both Look at Fitbit Charge 2 and Samsung Gear Fit 2 but I think both trackers provide a better experience. For more information, check out my full review at cnet.com. [BLANK_AUDIO]

Latest Wearable Tech videos

Video: We wear Pizza Hut's pizza-ordering, TV-pausing shoes
We wear Pizza Hut's pizza-ordering, TV-pausing shoes
3:33
Pie Tops II are a publicity stunt. But what's inside these things and what do they feel like?
Play video
Video: CNET's guide to smartwatches and wearables, 2018
CNET's guide to smartwatches and wearables, 2018
3:05
What should you buy? What should you keep in mind? CNET wearable editor Scott Stein discusses what's the best and what to look for...
Play video
Video: 5G may make AR smart glasses experiences worth trying
5G may make AR smart glasses experiences worth trying
1:04
A fast wireless connection could offload the processing work from the glasses, allowing them to be smaller and smarter.
Play video
Video: Turn your hand into a screen with this projector watch
Turn your hand into a screen with this projector watch
1:02
The Haier Asu has a tiny projector inside a bulky frame. But is it a bright idea?
Play video
Video: Ministry of Supply's Alexa-powered smart heated jacket has its own thermostat
Ministry of Supply's Alexa-powered smart heated jacket has its own thermostat
3:30
We wear the Mercury Intelligent Heated Jacket and talk with one of its creators to understand how it works.
Play video
Video: Fitbit's smartwatch is finally kinda fun, thanks to Pebble
Fitbit's smartwatch is finally kinda fun, thanks to Pebble
2:30
Retro watch faces and weird apps have arrived to make Fitbit Ionic more interesting to wear
Play video
Video: Matrix has thermal-powered tech that drives smartwatches and more
Matrix has thermal-powered tech that drives smartwatches and more
1:37
No charging needed: Body heat drives this smartwatch and could work with other sensors, too.
Play video
Video: Will all smartglasses have voice AI like Rokid Glass?
Will all smartglasses have voice AI like Rokid Glass?
1:34
Chinese company Rokid believes these glasses will use AI and gestures to transform heads-up displays.
Play video