How to watch every Marvel movie in the correct order

How to watch every Marvel movie in the correct orderWith 22 films and counting, the timeline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be confusing. Here's how to line them up chronologically.
Transcript
[MUSIC] [UNKNOWN] [NOISE] And I say, is it too much to ask for both? I humbly the Jericho. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] I cast you out. Aah! [MUSIC] No offense but I don't play well with others. Big man in a suit of armor. Take that away, what are you? A genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist. [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] No, it's actual love. No I don't. For her. No. [LAUGH] She's told everyone your deepest darkest secret. [MUSIC] You have to learn how to control it. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I can keep that suit? Yeah, done for me. When's our next retreat? What, next mission? We'll call you, all right. That's not a hug, I'm just grabbing the door for you. Uh-huh. There it is, all right, kid, good luck out there [UNKNOWN] [SOUND]