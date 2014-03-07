How to give your iPhone more oomph

CNET News Video
Transcript
The front of the settings Abbott drive and you'll find some neat tricks and shortcuts for example you're trying to read on your phone and a dark room and don't want to clear the screen to hurry -- disturb others. Invert the colors. Go to settings general then accessibility to turn on the invert colors toggle. When you're browsing in safari reading FaceBook status updates checking the headlines in your favorite news app or anywhere deep an app. Tap the top bar with the time on it to immediately snapped back up to the top of the page for those who like to take self please avoid eating your arm in the frame with a simple trick. Plug in your ear buds and click the volume control to snap a photo. Finally we've all been there your batteries at 10% and you need a quick charge your phone will charge significantly faster as much as twice as quickly. If you put an airplane noted before you plug it in. For more great iPhone tips visit cnet.com. In San Francisco I'm Kara tsuboi cnet.com for CBS news. Yeah.