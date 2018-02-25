Mobile World Congress 2018
How does the Galaxy S9 compare to the iPhone X?Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus take on Apple's iPhone X with improved camera features and their own take on animojis.
Transcript
[MUSIC] The Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ have arrived, and they're taking on the iPhone 10. Here's how Samsung's two new Flagships stack up to Apple's shining star. Both phones are glass on glass, with a metal frame, but you have more color options to choose from with the S9. And they still have a headphone jack. The regular S9 and the iPhone X have the same 5.8" screen, while the S9 Plus has a larger 6.2" screen. But the curved screens on the S9's Make the bezels look slimmer on the sides. While the iPhone Xs are slimmer to to bottom, but you get that notch in the way. The S9s also have greater resolution and pixel density than the Super Retina HD display on the iPhone X. Both phones lack a home button on the front, but the S9 still has a finger print scanner to unlock. This time below the camera. The iPhone 10 uses face ID to unlock while the S9 has what Samsung calls intelligent scan, a combination of the facial recognition feature on the front camera and the iris scanner. But since it's not a dept sensing camera it may not be as secure. [MUSIC] The S9 has a single main shooter while the S9+ Has a dual lens set-up similar to that of iPhone X, with a 12-megapixel wide angle and 12-megapixel telephoto lens for better zoom and DSLR-style portraits. What's unique about the S9 is that the main lens has a variable aperture, which changes from f/1.5 to f/2.4, depending on the lighting. It also lets you select it manually from the pro mode, and it offers super slow motion at 960 frames per second. The aperture on the iPhone X is fixed for both lenses, and the maximum slow-mo rate is 240 frames per second. The S9 has a eight megapixel front camera, compared to the seven megapixel depth sensing camera on the iPhone X, which lets you take portrait mode selfies. Both have AR capabilities. The S9 has even created its own version of the iPhone X's Animojis, which let you control the facial features of emojis with your face. The S9, however, also let's you create your own avatar to control. But the tracking is still not as great compared to that of the iPhone X. But the camera on the S9 also offers and extra artificial intelligence feature with [UNKNOWN] vision. You can translate text in real time and get information about a landmark just by pointing the camera. The motor on both these phones are beasts, but It's hard to compare, the S9's are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 running Android Oreo versus the A11 bionic chip on the Iphone X with IOS 11. Both phones have wireless charging but the S9 have bigger batteries and they offer three tiers of onboard storage, depending on the market. With up to 400 gigs of expandable storage, while the iPhone 10 only has the 64 gigabyte and 256 gigabyte option. But these are just the specs. So we'll have to see how these two battle it out in the real world in the coming month.