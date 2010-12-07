Holiday shopping apps

Tap That App
Holiday shopping appsThese are some of the apps that can help with your holiday shopping, including gift suggestions, discounts, and organizing tools.
Transcript
If youÃ¯Â¿Â½re like me, you hate Christmas shopping, AND you havenÃ¯Â¿Â½t even started yet. IÃ¯Â¿Â½m Ariel NuÃ¯Â¿Â½ez for CNET.com and IÃ¯Â¿Â½m here to show you a few Apps that can help you with your holiday shopping.Better Christmas List is a good starting point. You can list everyone you need to shop for, divide them into categories, set budgets and track spending. There is also an archive feature so you can remember what you got people when you have to do this all over again next year.If you just donÃ¯Â¿Â½t know what to get someone, Giftmeister can help. This App lets you search gifts according to gender, age, price range and lifestyle. Your results will pop up, and viola! no thinking necessary.To find deals in your area check out Yowza. This app uses your iphones GPS to find coupons for stores in your area. No coupon printing necessary and is keeps track of how much money you've saved.And when youÃ¯Â¿Â½re out in the malls fighting the crowds, Amazon.com can help you get home as soon as possible so you can just order your gifts online. Use the scanning feature and Amazon will search its database. You can even order it directly from your phone.Hopefully this will help ease your holiday insanity so you can focus on the more important things this season, eggnog. IÃ¯Â¿Â½m Ariel Nunez for CNET.com, Happy Holidays.