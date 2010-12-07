Your video, "Holiday shopping apps "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tap That App

Holiday shopping apps

These are some of the apps that can help with your holiday shopping, including gift suggestions, discounts, and organizing tools.
1:25 /
Transcript
If youÃ¯Â¿Â½re like me, you hate Christmas shopping, AND you havenÃ¯Â¿Â½t even started yet. IÃ¯Â¿Â½m Ariel NuÃ¯Â¿Â½ez for CNET.com and IÃ¯Â¿Â½m here to show you a few Apps that can help you with your holiday shopping.Better Christmas List is a good starting point. You can list everyone you need to shop for, divide them into categories, set budgets and track spending. There is also an archive feature so you can remember what you got people when you have to do this all over again next year.If you just donÃ¯Â¿Â½t know what to get someone, Giftmeister can help. This App lets you search gifts according to gender, age, price range and lifestyle. Your results will pop up, and viola! no thinking necessary.To find deals in your area check out Yowza. This app uses your iphones GPS to find coupons for stores in your area. No coupon printing necessary and is keeps track of how much money you've saved.And when youÃ¯Â¿Â½re out in the malls fighting the crowds, Amazon.com can help you get home as soon as possible so you can just order your gifts online. Use the scanning feature and Amazon will search its database. You can even order it directly from your phone.Hopefully this will help ease your holiday insanity so you can focus on the more important things this season, eggnog. IÃ¯Â¿Â½m Ariel Nunez for CNET.com, Happy Holidays.

Latest Mobile Apps videos

Video: Galaxy S9's AR emoji: How good are they?
Galaxy S9's AR emoji: How good are they?
2:20
CNET editors' reactions say it all.
Play video
Video: Otter's app makes free voice transcriptions easy and free
Otter's app makes free voice transcriptions easy and free
2:08
The app's artificial intelligence generates smart, searchable transcripts from your recorded conversations.
Play video
Video: Outcast is the best podcast app for the Apple Watch
Outcast is the best podcast app for the Apple Watch
2:47
The Apple Watch still has no Podcast App from Apple but Outcast is the best one out there.
Play video
Video: Tips to up your Instagram game
Tips to up your Instagram game
2:11
Avoid missing important posts, keep your activity private and four other hidden tricks that'll turn you into a master Instagrammer.
Play video
Video: 3 ways to save money using your phone
3 ways to save money using your phone
2:00
Surprisingly easy and effective tools for putting cash back in your pocket
Play video
Video: Snapchat redesign splits up people and brands
Snapchat redesign splits up people and brands
1:19
The company hopes the refresh will bring in new users, and aims to distinguish "the social from the media."
Play video
Video: iPhone X gets new camera tricks with Apple Clips
iPhone X gets new camera tricks with Apple Clips
2:14
Put yourself into Star Wars, add green-screen effects and play with new filters and soundtracks in Apple's free video editing app....
Play video
Video: Here's how Amazon's new in-home delivery service works
Here's how Amazon's new in-home delivery service works
1:34
The e-commerce company creates a new security camera and app to power the program.
Play video