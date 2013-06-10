HMDX Jam Plus Bluetooth speaker is designed for pairing

CNET First Look
Transcript
I'm David Carnoy, Executive Editor for CNET.com and I'm here with the HMDX Jam Plus. This is the successor to the original Jam, which is one of the most popular Bluetooth speakers. A lot of it had to do with the weight with package. It's package do sort of look like a jar of Jam. This comes in multiple colors and the key thing about this speaker is that it's a little bit bigger and most importantly, you can pair it with a second Jam Plus speaker and put it into stereo mode. That's right. One speaker could be the left speaker and one speaker can be the right speaker. That feature is pretty new. This is one of the first speakers to offer it but it is going to become more prevalent with Bluetooth speakers. It is very easy to set up. You simply set the switch for one of the speakers to left on the bottom of the device and the other one to right and you can set them up. They are $50 each so that turns it into $100 purchase but at least you can expand the system if you want to. The Jam Plus does sound a little bit better than the original Jam. It is a little bit bigger speaker so there's a little bit more bass, does sound fantastic. It's a little bit thin and placement of the speakers or you'll get a little bit more bass if you place it in a corner of a room for instance or against a wall, but it does sound a little bit better than the original Jam. So that's a good thing. In terms of battery life, you get about 4 hours of battery life that isn't great for one of the speakers but it's okay. This is, as I said, a wireless Bluetooth speaker, so you get about a 30-foot range from it and it does have some controls on the front but most people will use their smartphone or tablet as the remote. There also is an audio input so you could use this a as computer speaker or use it with devices that don't have Bluetooth. So, all-in-all this is a nice sequel to the original Jam, it does sound a little bit better and the fact that you can pair it with another speaker definitely is a nice feature to be able to go into stereo mode, you will get a bigger sound with that and get that stereo separation. I'm David Carnoy and that's the HMDX Jam Plus. Thanks for watching.