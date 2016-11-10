Hidden Google Pixel features

How To Video
Hidden Google Pixel featuresGoogle's phone can do many things other phones can't. Find out what's hiding inside the Pixel.
Transcript
[MUSIC]. The Google pixel has a few hidden features app its lead. Here's what we found. With the pixel launcher you can long press certain icons and get more options. Just hold your finger longer on a Google app like Google drive and you get a menu for quick actions. Then there's MOOTS, Google's name for gestures and more. The best one is swipe for notification. Go into settings, then MOOCs. Turn on swipe for notification. Now you can swipe the fingerprint sensor on the back of the pixel and it will pull down the notification tray. You can also use a gesture to switch cameras from rear to front facing Over in the camera app, click the blue light menu and you'll see a Lens Blur feature. Now, it doesn't work the same way as an iPhone 7 flash but you'll get a neater fetch from the default camera app. Then, there is some customizable options buried In settings. Head over to settings, Google, Search & Now and then click settings under the Google Assistant section. Here, you can customize your day summary or news on the pixel. When you ask the assistant about your day over the News [MUSIC] This is the data you will hear. And lastly, if you want more information on what's on your screen, pull down the home button and swipe up. You should see related information in the assistant app. If you've got more tips, let me know. Im @iyaz on Twitter.