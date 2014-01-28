Your video, "Google Glass adds prescription lenses, frames "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET Update

Google Glass adds prescription lenses, frames

The smart headset offers options for the bespectacled, NSA taps into apps for data, and Sony has "slim" news to share.
2:50 /
Transcript
Google makes Glass for glasses and Angry Birds is used for espionage. I'm Bridget Carey and this is your CNET Update. Google Glass will have the option to come with prescription lenses and frames. The smart headset isn't expected to launch to the general public until the end of this year. But for the select folks in the Explorer program, they'll be able to order frames that attached to Glass for an extra $225, and Americans with VSP Vision Care could use their insurance to reduce the cost. There are four designs to choose from. Google is also coming out with two new tinted shades that attached to Glass for an extra $150 each. Prescription frames have been the most requested feature among those who are early testers of Glass. Several news agencies are reporting that US and British spy agencies are gathering personal user data from smartphone apps and games. These agencies have apparently found a way to tap into data from popular apps including Angry Birds, Google Maps, and Facebook. The data reveals a user's age, sex, location, and sometimes even address books and buddy lists. Location data can sometimes be pulled from the photos you share to social networks. The unsettling news comes from the classified documents provided by Edward Snowden, the former national security agency contractor and the news comes right as we commemorate Data Privacy Day, how appropriate. Keep in mind that many apps do collect some information about you to send to advertisers and it could be that the governments are tapping to that same pool of information. Angry Birds creator Rovio said it wasn't aware of these data being shared with spy agencies, but it is now gonna take a closer look at its relationships with third party ad networks. In other news, Twitter updated its android application to include an option for rotating photos and cropping in new ways. The app now shows recommended tweets, trending topics, and suggestions of folks to follow and it'll also display news, sports, and TV happenings. The update is not yet available for iPhone users. Looking ahead, Sony says it has some news to share on Thursday about a slim product, and we think that means that Sony's gonna reveal a release date for the slimmer version of the handheld PlayStation Vita. Sony already launched a slim model of the PS Vita in Japan and parts of Asia last year. It comes in several colors and is 20 percent thinner and 15 percent lighter than the current Vita. So, on Thursday, we could get details of this coming to the US and Europe. That's you tech news update, but you can get more details on these stories at CNET.com/update. From our studios in New York, I'm Bridget Carey.

Latest Culture videos

Video: Lara Croft is a hero for our time
Lara Croft is a hero for our time
3:31
Alicia Vikander tells us how the video game and action movie hero "goes out to create change and fight for a better course."
Play video
Video: Benchmarks claim iPhone X is still the fastest phone (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 121)
Benchmarks claim iPhone X is still the fastest phone (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 121)
49:37
Early benchmarks show the iPhone X is faster than the Galaxy S9. Plus: DXO Mark ranks the Galaxy S9 Plus the best phone camera and...
Play video
Video: Three iPhone Xs are coming this year -- and one is extra-large
Three iPhone Xs are coming this year -- and one is extra-large
7:32
Bigger is better, with three new iPhone Xs coming in 2018. Apple's working on releasing new AirPods this year and its own Apple on-ear...
Play video
Video: Alex Garland knows how to tell a good story
Alex Garland knows how to tell a good story
7:49
The writer, director and bender of sci-fi genres never approaches the same story twice, always finding new ways to talk about complex...
Play video
Video: Apple's giving AirPods some Siri smarts (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 120)
Apple's giving AirPods some Siri smarts (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 120)
43:48
Plus, new iPads are expected in March, and Apple tops Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies for 2018.
Play video
Video: Which new iPads are coming in March?
Which new iPads are coming in March?
6:09
New iPads are just around the corner. Can you really use mayo to remove HomePod "white rings"? And Apple employees are walking into...
Play video
Video: Use these apps and you won't spend Galentine's Day alone
Use these apps and you won't spend Galentine's Day alone
2:34
These apps are like Tinder for gal pals. Hey Vina, Bumble BFF, Present can help you find a friend for Galentine's Day.
Play video
Video: The HomePod and Sonos One both leave marks on wood surfaces (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 119)
The HomePod and Sonos One both leave marks on wood surfaces (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 119)
49:03
Apple confirms the HomePod leaves white rings on some wooden surfaces, but they aren't the only one. We dive deep into the HomePod.
Play video