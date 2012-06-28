Google announces Chrome for iPhone and iPad

CNET News Video
Google announces Chrome for iPhone and iPadGoogle's Brian Rakowski offers a sneak peek of the Chrome browser for Apple's iPhone and iPad at Google I/O in San Francisco. The new software will be available today for users.
Transcript
