Get your files anywhere

Need a file? Cloud storage services like Box.net, Dropbox, and SugarSync bring your photos and documents to iPhone, Android, and BlackBerry smartphones.
Hey everyone. Welcome to Tap That App. I'm Jessica Dolcourt and this is the show where we cover the hottest apps in the mobile space. Now I know a lot of you out there have the same problem I do. You're out with your smartphone and need to look at a file or photo that you didn't load onto your phone and didn't think to email yourself. Luckily, there are several services out there that can store your stuff in the cloud and let you view it from your phone. They all work about the same�-you can upload files from your computer or mobile phone to your online account and then access them from another desktop, from mobile apps, or from the browser. And here's a bonus�there are versions of all these apps we're going to talk about for iPhone, Android, and BlackBerry smartphones. The apps and basic service are free, but you may want to upgrade if you use a lot of space. First up is Dropbox, which gives you 2 gigabytes of free online storage before you need to upgrade to a paid account. You'll be able to view your files, photos, and videos from any of the mobile apps, and you can also upload a photo�-or a video if your phone has a camcorder. You can also email a link to a friend. In addition, the iPhone and Android apps let you swipe through photos and download content for later viewing. Next is Box.net, which gives you 1 gigabyte of free storage. It's unique because it lets you invite others to collaborate on files in your folder, which also makes it great for mobile productivity. The mobile apps let you view files, play back audio and video, and upload images�but only the Android app lets you upload other files. The BlackBerry version is a disappointing link to the mobile Box.net site. Last but not least is SugarSync, which gives you 2 gigabytes free storage and an extra 250 megabytes for completing the tutorial. It has the most interesting look of all the mobile apps, but it also the most complex and least intuitive to use, so spend a little time exploring it before you get started. In addition to syncing mobile and online content, SugarSync can also backup some of your computer files with its desktop apps. It has collaboration and media-uploading elements as well. So there you have it. Three good solutions for three mobile platforms. And you'll never fret about not having that fun or important file on your phone when you want it. If you have any show suggestions, email us at tapthatapp@cnet.com. Until then, I�m Jessica Dolcourt--keep on tapping!

