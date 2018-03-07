Your video, "Garadget adds simple smarts to your garage door "
Garadget adds simple smarts to your garage door

This $89 garage door controller adds voice control and remote access smarts to your existing garage door opener.
[MUSIC] Garage It is a smart garage door controller that costs just $89 dollars and works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Installing Garage It just takes a few minutes. Adhere the controller to the bottom of your garage door opener with the provided adhesive strip. A reflective tag adheres to the top panel of your garage door to pick up garage [UNKNOWN] laser sensor that tells the connector if the door is open, closed, or somewhere in between. Connect the two wires to your opener, and follow the instructions in the app to join the device to your network. Voice commands with GarageIt work with the GarageIt Amazon Alexa skill, and using IP services for Google Assistant. You can ask your Smart Assistant to open, close, or check the status of your garage. GarageIt isn't home-kit compatible though, and I had a difficult time getting Alexa to recognise the GarageIt skill. The GarageIt app for iOS and Android devices remote access to control your door from anywhere you have an internet connection. Alert settings within the app will tell you if the door opens, closes, or has been left open for more than a certain amount of time. It can also alert you if you have left the area with the door open though it doesn't include geofencing for when you return home. Over all Garage It works well for voice commands and remote access to your garage door. If your not interested in a kit with a camera, Garage It is a good option for simple voice control, notifications, and remote access.
Garadget

If you’re just looking for simple voice command and remote access capability, the Garadget will get the job done for less than $100.
