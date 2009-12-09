Video Games
Gaming preview: Bayonetta (Xbox 360, PS3)Bayonetta is an over-the-top action game that features a female heroine who draws her supernatural powers from her hair. We promise you've never played anything like Bayonetta before.
Transcript
^M00:00:01 [ Sound effects ] ^M00:00:14 >> Long since erased from the records of time there once existed two European clans who served as overseers of history for the powers that be. The clans gave each other great respect and their efforts to maintain the balance between them defended the just [inaudible]. Yet one day that balance was toppled. ^M00:00:38 [ Music ] ^M00:00:52 [ Sound effects ] ^M00:01:48