Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences

Mobile World Congress 2018
Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differencesSamsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus look a lot like their predecessors, but the upgrades are mostly below the surface. Here's what sets them apart.
Transcript
[MUSIC] It doesn't seem like much has changed between the Galaxy S9s and last year's S8s. At least on the surface. So what's different about Samsung's two new flagships? The S9 has new colors to choose from. It has slightly slimmer bezels and a brighter Screen, and it's gained a little weight. But the biggest design change is the position of the fingerprint scanner. It's moved from the side to below the camera on the S9 making it easier to access. And aside from your fingerprint, the S8 could use either your iris Or your face as a method to unlock. The S9, however, uses Intelligent Scan, a combination of both of these biometric authenticators, giving the S9 potentially more reliable and secure method to unlock than the S8. The S9 kept the headphone jack intact, but it's amped up the speakers relative to the S8. It's the first Galaxy S phone tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos codec. So in theory, it should sound louder and better than the S8. [MUSIC] Both the S8 and the S9 have a 12-megapixel main shooter With optical image stabilization. But what's new on the S9s is the aperture, which can change from F1.5 to F2.4 depending on the lighting conditions. It also allows users to control the aperture from Pro Mode, and it added a super slow-mo feature of 960 frames per second. The aparture on the SA is fixed and it can only do slow mo of up to 260 frames per second. And this time around the S9+ also got a second telephoto lens similar to that of the note8 for optical zoom and ds alarm style potraits. The only difference between the S8 and the [MUSIC] Plus with size .And the S9 can also take your emoji game to the next level with AR Emojis. Like Apple's Animojis on the iPhone 10, the S9 uses your face to control the movement of emojis using the cameras. Or you can let your phone render your own AR avatar by taking a photo of your face. [BLANK_AUDIO] Bixby Vision also has a [UNKNOWN]. Few more tricks up its sleeve on the S9, with things like real time translation, virtual makeup, and calorie count in food. And of course you have those incremental changes that you'd expect from one generation to the next. Better processor, software updates and more storage options. But ultimately, the biggest reason to upgrade would probably be for the camera. So check out all our assign coverage at CNET.com.