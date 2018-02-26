Flip over Lenovo's new Yoga laptops

Mobile World Congress 2018
Transcript
[MUSIC] Mobile World Congress isn't just about phones. Lenovo also showed up in Barcelona with two new Yoga laptops, the Yoga 730 and the Flex 14. Like other Yogas before them, the displays in the 730 and the Flex 14 fold all the way back to assume a tablet design. The Yoga 730 comes in two sizes, Thirteen inches and fifteen inches and two colors. Both sizes share many of the same features including Windows 10, 8th generation Intel core i7 processors, and JBL speakers. They also come armed with two voice assistants, Microsoft Cortona and Amazon Alexa. On the fifteen inch you get more than just a larger touch screen. It also comes with an Nvidia G force GTX 1050 graphics card. an hdmi port and more storage. Both sizes will be out in April. The Flex 14 has a 14 inch display and comes in two colors. It also Windows 10 and an eighth generation Intel Core i7 processor. [MUSIC] Breaks with the 730 by bringing Harman speakers and an NVIDIA GeForce NX130 graphics card. It also will be out in April. Though outside of the United States, it will be called the Yoga 530. [MUSIC]