FBI director slams Huawei and ZTE phones, Chrome's ad-blocker

Tech Today
FBI director slams Huawei and ZTE phones, Chrome's ad-blockerToday's most important tech headlines include the US warning against using Huawei phones, Chrome's ad-blocker going live this week and Apple's acknowledgment that its HomePod speaker can cause unsightly rings on wooden surfaces.
Transcript
This is CNet, and here are the stories that matter right now. United States intelligence agencies are warning American consumers against purchasing smartphones made by Chinese device maker Huawei, the director of the FBI has told the senate intelligence committee, that the advice comes from a fear of giving foreign governments positions of power within domestic communications network [INAUDIBLE] Google's Chrome browser is getting ad blocking technology built in this week. The move is designed to rid the web of sites that are totally consumed by over the top and intrusive ads. About 42% of the sites Google has previously warned about the change have adjusted their sites to pass Google's standard including the LA Times Sports Chicago tribunal. And finally, Apple has acknowledged that its new Homepod smart speaker can leave a white ring on wooden surfaces specifically ones that haven't been treated with oil. Apple suggests cleaning these surfaces with manufacturer recommended products but says it's a common problem with speakers that use silicon base.