Facebook unmutes news feed videos, T-Mobile bites back

Tech Today
Facebook unmutes news feed videos, T-Mobile bites backThe biggest tech news of the day includes Facebook's unmuting of news feed videos, T-Mobile's quick response to Verizon's introduction of unlimited plans and Microsoft's Brad Smith calling for a "Digital Geneva Convention."
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook has unmuted the autoplaying feeds that appear in users feeds after what the company is calling positive feedback. However, users can adjust settings to change this back to the old muted presentation. In addition to these changes to the feed, vertically filmed videos will now play better on mobile devices. In response to Verizon's new unlimited plan, T-mobile came firing back with competitive pricing on the company's T-mobile one plan offering up to ten gigabytes of mobile hotspot data and unlimited hd video streaming. The new plan looks like it undercuts Verizon by $40. If you're in the market for a new plan it's best to wait and see if Verizon responds. [MUSIC] And finally, Microsoft President Brad Smith is calling on the world's government to enact a digital Geneva convention. The idea suggest that the world should create a neutral international organization that can point out when nation states are responsible for cyber attacks because countries likely can't be trusted to blame themselves.