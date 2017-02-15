Your video, "Facebook unmutes news feed videos, T-Mobile bites back "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Facebook unmutes news feed videos, T-Mobile bites back

The biggest tech news of the day includes Facebook's unmuting of news feed videos, T-Mobile's quick response to Verizon's introduction of unlimited plans and Microsoft's Brad Smith calling for a "Digital Geneva Convention."
1:12 /
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook has unmuted the autoplaying feeds that appear in users feeds after what the company is calling positive feedback. However, users can adjust settings to change this back to the old muted presentation. In addition to these changes to the feed, vertically filmed videos will now play better on mobile devices. In response to Verizon's new unlimited plan, T-mobile came firing back with competitive pricing on the company's T-mobile one plan offering up to ten gigabytes of mobile hotspot data and unlimited hd video streaming. The new plan looks like it undercuts Verizon by $40. If you're in the market for a new plan it's best to wait and see if Verizon responds. [MUSIC] And finally, Microsoft President Brad Smith is calling on the world's government to enact a digital Geneva convention. The idea suggest that the world should create a neutral international organization that can point out when nation states are responsible for cyber attacks because countries likely can't be trusted to blame themselves. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Store

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video