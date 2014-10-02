Facebook to change real-name policy after drag queens protest

CNET News Video
Transcript
[MUSIC] Facebook is changing a controversial policy that has long required users to provide real names. Intended to prevent fake and malicious accounts, the policy recently drew fire from the LGBT community, and in particular, drag queens like Sister Roma, who were forced to add given names to their profiles. We also have heard from victims of domestic violence and people who for a lot of different reasons want to protect their privacy. You know, something like a teacher who wants to keep their personal life separate. San Francisco city supervisor David Campos and other LGBT leaders met with Facebook representatives to discuss the policy. Campos told CNet that Facebook apologised for any harm the policy had caused and agreed to add a clarification. Allowing names that aren't necessarily legal. The clash with Facebook led some users to explore other social outlets. Ello, an invitation-only network, has attracted users with more than just privacy. They built this social network to be ad free. They're going to charge for certain features. And so it'll almost be like a toll, like if you wanna be able to use their mobile app, you'll have to pay a couple bucks. San Fransisco resident, Scott Pando joined Ello to make a statement. It's important for Facebook to realize that they also need their, they need me as well. And they need, you know, their LGBT people as well. Their using our information to, to create revenue for their own business. But Pando isn't using Ello exclusively. It's raw. It's, you know, it's raw. It's buggy. It's in it's beta. I don't really know how to use it. I'm figuring it out myself. But I didn't know how to use Facebook when it started. Ello's founders tell CNet, Facebook isn't a competitor. Saying quoted Facebook is an advertising platform, Ello is a social network. In San Fransisco, I'm Sumi Das Cnet.com for CBS news.