Facebook in trouble for storing information about your face

News Bites
Facebook in trouble for storing information about your faceThe social media giant is the latest tech firm to face legal issues for collecting biometric facial data without explicitly requesting consent from the user.
Transcript
[MUSIC] The next time you see a new privacy statement from Facebook, you may want to read the fine print before you hit agree. The company is the latest tech firm to get hit by a A lawsuit for unlawfully storing biometric data mined from people's photographs. We all know the company uses our data to generate things like those creepy targeted ads on your newsfeed or suggest connections. But what most users don't realize, is that they're also signing away information about their own face. Once we have access to this faceprint, as they call it, it can be used to identify you and your friends in photos and suggest tags. But what else could they use it for? A group of Facebook users from Illinois have taken particular issue with this, accusing the social network of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act for not seeking explicit consent for this information. And just this week, a federal judge in California rejected Facebook's request to have the suit dismissed which means this could be just the beginning. It's allowed sites with users, Facebook and other companies like Google, which use a similar facial recognition technology, might need to make this request more obvious than just a click on a linked user agreement page.