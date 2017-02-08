Facebook believes in mourning time

CNET News Video
Facebook believes in mourning timeMore reasons to want to work at Facebook... The company is giving employees more bereavement leave and flexible time off to care for sick family members.
Transcript
Tech companies are once again leading the charge in the employee benefits department. Facebook announced it has extended the length of its bereavement period for employees who have lost a loved one and flexible leave time to care for a sick family member. Employees can now take up to 20 days off to mourn an immediate family member Ten days off for an extended member, and up to six weeks off to care for a family member in need. This is twice as much as before and way more than most private companies that allocate just a few days, if any, for this type of need. The new policy went into effect January 1st but was publicly announced this week by company's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg. During The MAKERS Conference in California. The matter of bereavement hits especially close to home for Sandberg who lost her husband unexpectedly in 2015. I was grateful every day to work for a company that provides bereavement leave and flexibility. I needed both to start my recovery she said in her Facebook post. Tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Netflix has been long time advocates of improving workforce benefits to attract more talents. In addition to free food and fancy, work spaces, they ask for better healthcare options, and more paid maternity and paternity leave. Up to one year in the case of Netflix. In her message, Sandberg also encouraged other companies to follow suit and support America's family. [MUSIC]