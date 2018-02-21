Everything you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy S9

Googlicious
Everything you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy S9Samsung's Galaxy S9 will be announced on Feb. 25, but we pretty much know everything about it already. Plus Google Pay comes to Android, and say goodbye to Swype.
Transcript
[MUSIC] What's happening? Brian Tong here, and welcome to Googlicious for everything Google you can think of. But you know what? We're just gonna call this Samsunglicious because it's everything you can expect before the big Galaxy S9 reveal. On February the 25th. And this the collection of all the rumors and reports, and let's be honest, we've gotta give major props to Evan Blass AKA Evleaks for the majority of all of this information. So let's get to it, here's what the S9 and the S9 plus will look like, coming to The same sizes. Similar to the s8 and s8+. A 5.8 inch and 6.2 inch. QHD plus. Super amyloid display with curved edges. Now we'll see four colors with Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue, and the new Lilac Purple. Let's just go down the big specs here. Both phones will bring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chip in the U.S. and China. Or Samsung Exynos 9810 to the rest of the world. And whose the best source to get us early benchmarks for the purported S9, Geekbench. Now an Exynos powered S9 with the model number SM-G960F, running in Android 8.0 With 4.0 gigs of Ram, has service on their site with a single core score of 3648 and a multi-core score of 8894. Now the previous high end Xnos 8895 processor that powered the Note 8 clocked in at just 1960 and 6473. And we know benchmarks aren't all that matters when it comes to a final phone's performance But if this is in fact true, the S9 is getting a big jump in speed and power. Also early reports say the S9 will have four gigs of RAM and the 64 gigs of storage. While the Plus while have six gigs of RAM and Start with 128 gigs of storage. Both phones will feature a new 12 megapixel sensor with a variable aperture that will be mechanical. It can switch between an F2.4 and F1.5 aperture. We've seen how it might work like this with the Samsung's W2018 flip phone and it shows it off here. But I'm not gonna gloss over this, it's F15 [UNKNOWN] best the LGB3's F16 of last year. It allows more light to come in for better images That's the best aperture on any smartphone camera in the industry and that's a huge deal. Now the S9+ will feature dual rear 12 megapixel cameras, and will bring its own portrait effect mode. Samsung's big pitch with these new phones has been the catchphrase camera Reimagined. Now a legend retail packaging leaked a new feature called super slowmo where it's being reported rapid movement will trigger a 480 frames per second video recording at 720p, tag shot will let you, Can take pictures and tag them with the current location and weather info. Now the biggest physical change on the S9 design, brings the fingerprint scanner below the camera lens, instead of to the side of it. It's gonna be a whole lot easier, and really more natural. More natural to feel out. The phones will bring an eight megapixel front facing camera and a front facing iris scanner. Samsung revealed a new feature being called intelligence scan. It will combine face and iris scanning to improve accuracy and security even if in low or very bright light. Now this video explainer was even buried in the APK. It's not using the same technology but clearly it's their answer to compete with Apple's face ID. Intelligence scan won't replace facial recognition or iris scanning but will disable the other two if it's in use. The future may also replace fingerprint authentication completely for verifying your identity with apps or even signing into websites. Now [UNKNOWN] report and the new [UNKNOWN] will also bring their own 3D face scanning emoji's, yes that will take on Apple's Animojis head on. We even saw a quick peek from Samsung themselves in this teaser video. There is no official name for it yet, but they're claiming it's more advanced than Apple's Animojis. And we'll see, because come on, that's what we all care about in phones these days. Now other features like 3D stickers will let you add stickers similar to Pixel's AR stickers that featured Star Wars on its launch. There's also indications that Smart stay will return when your screen stays on when it can tell you're looking at it. And Smart rotation, something as far back as the Galaxy S3, might be making a comeback as well. The S9 will still feature a dedicated Bixby button for Samsung voice assistance. There will be a USBC and, yes, a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack. Wireless charging returns as does IP 68 water and dust resistance. There's a built in radio and ET News report Samsung is also bringing back stereo speakers to the S9 this time around and we all like that. Now the official reveal will take place on February the 25th right before Mobile World Congress 2018. According to [UNKNOWN] preorders will open up days later on March the 1st and the new S9 and S9+ are set to start shipping on March the 16th. Okay, believe it or not a few quick Google related stories before we go. Android Pay has finally been rebranded as Google Pay for Android. It's been in the works, but it's now here with a redesign of the Google Wallet app for sending and requesting money. It also brings a very material design look and feel and is a clean addition to Android. And if your favorite keyboard to use is Swype, plus drag and dictation on Android You're gonna shed a tear here. Swype's parent company Nuance, said development of the popular keyboard has been discontinued and they're also killing it on the IOS app store. And it will no longer be available. Instead, they're gonna focus their efforts, On developing their artificial intelligence solutions that they will be selling directly to businesses. Nuance has confirmed the tech outlet that its keyboard app is dead. So yeah, sorry to leave you on a down note but that's gonna do it for this week. You can email me at googlicious@cnet.com, if you can spell it. Or tweet me at @briantong. Thank so much for watching the Galaxy S9. Come with me next week so we'll catch a next time for some more a live Googlicious. [MUSIC]