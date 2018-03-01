Your video, "Equifax's massive data breach just got worse "
Equifax's massive data breach just got worse

The credit reporting agency identifies an additional 2.4 million American victims of the 2017 data breach. US senators propose a law to punish Equifax and other agencies for future breaches.
The Equifax hack continues to haunt us. The credit reporting agency now says an additional 2.4 million Americans were victims of last years data breach. The Equifax hack has been one of the largest data breaches in history. Exposing sensitive personal info from 145.5 million people. That's basically half of the US population and all those people have social security numbers exposed. But these additional 2.4 million victims Did not have it as bad. Equifax says this pool of accounts did not have social security numbers stolen, only partial driver's license numbers. Equifax says it will notify those in impacted and provide a identity theft protection and credit monitoring services for free. Now Equifax has faced criticism this This week because of how it profits from credit protection services and thereby could profit from this in the future hacks. Even if you are not an Equifax customer, you may be getting credit protection from someone else that uses Equifax's service on the backend. So US Senator Elizabeth Warren has been leading the charge to be tougher on credit reporting agency. Since they collect these vast amounts of data on us, sho co-authored a bill that would have the government closely inspect how data is secured and if there is another hack, the company would pay a fine as much as $100 for every affected customer, with half of the money going back to the consumers hit by the breach. It is not a law yet but The thinkyness maybe this company need penalties as motivation to better protect our data. Do you think a law like that would a difference? Sound often the comments. I'm Bridget Carrie and you can read up for more about the effort facts hack at CNET.com.

