Epson Stylus NX515The Epson Stylus NX515 is a capable machine that will improve the efficiency of any office or work-at-home setup. Not only is it a lightning-fast all-in-one, but it also has a broader range of features than most other $150 AIOs. As long as you don't need...
Transcript
[ Music ] >> Hey what's up guys? I'm Justin Yu, Associate Editor for cnet.com here to give you a quick tour of the $150 dollar Epson Stylus NX515 printer. Now this all-in-one is finished in jet black with a carbon weave on top here; that makes it easy to lift away and it wards off fingerprints as well. Now both the input and output trays fold flat into the device making it really small and easy to store when you're not using it. All the buttons you need to control the features though are housed in this side panel that includes this large two and one half inch LCD display. And below that you've got some more buttons for your power switch, four shortcut buttons, memory card access and a few more for menu navigation. Now Epson gives you three ways to connect the printer to a computer. USB 2.0 wide internet and 802.11 BG cordless Wi-Fi. Now the USB and Ethernet ports are tucked into the back of the printer; and the driver CD in the box makes it really easy to set up the Wi-Fi. Under the hood, the printer uses four individual ink tanks that make it easy to swap in refills than having to replace the entire color gamut. Now Epson extends the deal even further by offering high capacity colors and extra large blank tanks. Now we did the math for you and it page using all blank ink costs 3.1cents and a page of color costs 3.2 cents which is about average for $150 printer. Now the Stylus NX515 really killed it in our speed test churning out more pages per minute than any other inkjet we've tested to date. Now the quality is on point as well with many different driver options designed to maximize the color space of your project. Now we printed out presentations, photos and graphics documents, and all of them came out evenly saturated and free of graininess or blotchy facial tones. Now overall we're really satisfied with the Epson Stylus NX515. The versatile features and a present print quality and speeds definitely earn our recommendation. So I'm Justin Yu and you just took a First Look at the Epson Stylus NX515. Thanks for watching.