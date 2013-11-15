Your video, "DXG's IronX HD action cam for thrill-seekers on a budget "
DXG's IronX HD action cam for thrill-seekers on a budget

The IronX HD offers up good POV video and features as well as a nice accessory package for less than $250.
Hey there. I'm Josh Goldman with CNET. And if you're looking for a good bank for your buck action cam, I give the IronX HD. It's made by DXG, which might not be a household brand but it's an OEM that also has a long history of making budget price camcorders. DXG put together a nice package here too. You get a waterproof housing good to 60 meters, as well as a vented back for when you're on dry land. A couple of mounts that use a T-slot for secure attachment, HDMI and USB cables and even a wrist remote for starting and stopping recordings. DXG also has several mounts available as well as adapters or tripods and GoPro mounts. The camera itself records video at 1080p of 30 frames per second or 720p at 60 frames per second and shoots 5-megapixel stills. You can control it using the bright OLED display in buttons on top or the remote or it has built-in WiFi, so you can connect to Android or iOS devices and get a live view of the camera and use it to view and transfer recordings with sharing on the go. Video quality is good, it's soft and lacking fine detail for full HD but if you're getting it for sharing online and viewing in small sizes on a computer or mobile device, you probably won't be disappointed. Again, it's a good deal for the price. I'm Josh Goldman and that's the DXG IronX HD Action kit.

