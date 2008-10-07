Don't let Facebook get you fired

Culture
Don't let Facebook get you firedBalancing a professional life and an online life is especially tough now that everyone has a Facebook, MySpace, or Flickr account-- including your boss. Here's how to master the art of privacy controls, limited profiles, and self-Googling damage control.
Transcript
All you need is an email address and a password and you're good to go. So send us your questions and we will discuss social networking. I'm gonna kick it off with a quick question from Rich and he wants to know, on Facebook, how much of my profile can a non-friend see? >> Well, on Facebook, it obviously differs for every social site, but on Facebook, basically, it comes out to the network. If you're not friends with someone but you are a member of the same networks that they're in, then there is a chance that they can see what's on your profile. And if you have been repeatedly not approving your friend request from your boss because you don't want your boss to see what's on your profile, this is important to know. Networks on Facebook started because originally you needed a university email address to join and you were a member of that university's network based on what your school affiliation was and the email address where it's registered. That also applies to companies. And you can also, because Facebook is open to everyone now, you can also join geographic networks based on where you live. If you are in one of those networks and your boss is in the same network, your boss can see your profile automatically just by virtue of being in the same network, even if you aren't friends. The same applies for non-bosses who may be in the same network. >> So if I'm in the New York network and someone else is in the New York network? >> Exactly. Then that person can see your profile, unless - >> How much of my profile can they see? >> They, by default, they can see your profile. >> The whole thing. >> The whole thing. >> Okay. >> However, it is very easy to change that so that, for example, my Facebook profile, if you're not my friend, you can't see anything. You'll see me come up in search listings, and so, you'll see my name, the networks I'm in, and my picture. >> That's where you get that little box, kind of, instead of a whole profile page. >> Right, right, right. But you can't actually see my profile. >> But you have to go in and actively restrict that. >> Because you do actively have to go in and restrict that. You can say that people who aren't your friends, who were in this network, that network, that you're in can only see, for example, like, they can't see that you're in a relationship with another one of your co-workers. Maybe you don't want your boss seeing that. >> You might not want that. >> Yeah. So, it's very self-explanatory once you actually go on Facebook and do this. But the thing to keep in mind is that these things are - >> Takes a lot of maintenance if you have to. >> They're pretty liberal automatically if you're in the same network. >> So the default is basically wide open. >> Yes. >> It's up to you to go in. >> Yes. >> And make sure that people can't see stuff or people from the New York network can see stuff but people from your company network can't. >> Exactly. And you can, like, if you're in the New York network, you can't, for example, modify what people in the Omaha network can see about your profile. It doesn't get that specific but you can modify what other people in the New York network, or any other network that you are in, can see. And not, actually, there's another point there that's important because let's say your boss can't see your profile but he, or she because we're gonna be gender balanced here, your boss can see your search listings. >> Right. >> And if your profile photo has a very clear picture of your doing a keg stand. >> Well, that might be, yeah. >> That might be grounds for not so awesome stuff, even if your boss can't see your full profile. There is a way to make you not turn up in search listings or, I think, and I'm not totally positive, there's also a way to make it so that no one can see your photo in search listings. That might be something you want to explore if you absolutely have to have that Saint Patrick's Day photo as your profile photo. >> That's right. Maybe have a more conservative profile picture and keep that one in your photo albums. >> You ought to keep that in one of your photo albums. >> Unless you work at a beer distributorship or something. >> Exactly. I don't know, they might still be really - >> They might still frown on that. >> Yeah. >> You can only drink on the job there, not off. >> Right. Right, right. Yeah. >> There's one thing I used to know how to do on the old Facebook but I can't figure out how to do it on the new Facebook, which is take a particular app, like the posted items app, and restrict who can see my posted items. >> You can do that pretty easily. With app [inaudible] within Facebook and the third party apps on its developer platform like Super Poke. >> Mm-hmm. >> Yeah, Super Poke. Did you see SNL this weekend? >> I saw a little bit of it. I did not see Sarah Palin bit. >> In the Weekend Update - >> Okay. >> They mentioned Super Poke. It's [inaudible]. >> That's where you throw, like, digs and stuff at people, yes. >> I think you can also throw Presidential candidates. >> Okay, at each other. >> But anyway, Facebook applications, Super Poke, in the privacy preferences for the individual apps, you can restrict the privacy controls on those. >> Okay. >> You know, if you have the. >> I remember, it's just difficult to go through all the different privacy - >> It is. It's a hassle. >> Sometimes it's under settings; sometimes it's under privacy. >> It's a hassle. >> Sometimes it's under the individual app so it seemed like there could be a more streamline way of picking and choosing what each app will allow people to see or not see. >> Yeah. Like modifying this stuff, modifying Facebook controls is never, it's never super easy and it's typically an opt-in process rather than an opt out process, which can be kind of annoying. But it's something that's definitely worth going through, especially if, maybe it's not your boss but somebody who wants to hire you who's sending questions in. >> Now, if you apply for a job, what are the chances that your perspective employer is gonna actually check Facebook, check MySpace, kind of see what you have out there. >> Oh, yeah. >> Is that common practice now? >> That is incredibly common practice. I think that you can absolutely expect that someone from a job that's looking at you will check out your Facebook profile. And again, even if you're, like, oh, well, they're obviously not in the same business network I am. It's okay, they can't see anything. >> Mm-hmm. >> If they're in the same regional network, they might still be able to see your profile or, and this is something to really keep in mind, and this was actually, back when Facebook was universities only, we saw some of this, is that, when I was in college, Facebook was brand new. >> Right. >> And you needed a university email address to get in. >> Like in an edu address. >> Yeah, you needed a dot edu address. And senior year, a lot of people were looking for jobs at investment banks. I bet they're really happy now. But, so the recruiters from the banks would find people who went to that same school. >> Oh. >> To check up on the profiles of other - >> They pulled a sneaky. >> Of current students from that school that there's definitely a lot that they're willing to do background check wise. That's a little bit easier now. >> Okay. >> Because everyone can join Facebook. >> Now, are there some general guidelines you can suggest to people about what may be appropriate or not appropriate to put on Facebook or MySpace? Especially if you're worried about working for kind of a conservative organization. >> Porn. >> Yes, that's probably something you shouldn't put on there. >> Well, you know, Levi Johnston? >> Yes. The Alaskan hockey player [inaudible]. >> Yeah. If you're tuned into political news, you will note that Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin has a daughter who is seventeen and she got knocked up by this eighteen year old named Levi Johnston. >> And he has a Facebook page. >> Well, no, it was a MySpace page. >> Oh, MySpace page. And it has since been taken down or locked up. >> Okay. >> But, uh - >> But if [inaudible] of it. >> Yeah, pretty much the moment that people knew this guy's name, a couple of bloggers looked him up on MySpace and they found a pretty embarrassing profile. I don't think there was actually any drinking on there. >> Mm-hmm. >> But there were a lot of expletives, things that I will not mentioned while we have a camera rolling. >> References to unsavory, possibly illegal behaviors. >> Yes, references to unsavory, possibly illegal behavior. And basically, the guy just, it wasn't, I mean, he's an eighteen year old kid. >> Mm-hmm. >> I think he's allowed to be a kid but he, he looked kind of dumb. >> And everything you put on there is available for people to see, even if you take it down. Now, that's a question we have from Peter and he wants to know, if I put something up on my Facebook page or my MySpace page, and I'm paraphrasing here, and I take it down because I'm worried about it, can somebody still find it? >> Yes and now. Facebook pages are locked by default. You need to be logged in to see them. >> Okay. >> So I don't think that that kind of thing is preserved by, you know, the internet archive, way back [inaudible]. >> Right, there's also the Google cache. >> There is Google cache. I don't think that Facebook profiles show up in that. >> Okay. Which is good to know. >> I don't think there's a way for them to. But, honestly, the thing is is that what I really think is that you have to assume that someone has anything that have ever been put online. Cause I mean if you've uploaded photos to Facebook and you delete them, I'm pretty sure Mark Zuckerburg [assumed spelling] still has them. >> He still has them uploaded somewhere. >> Then he's printing them out and then he's putting them in a little scrapbook with everyone else's pictures. >> He's sending them to everyone else at the office saying, hello, Al, look at this. And also, obviously, anyone can just go and take a screen grab, print the screen while your stuff is up there and save that for later if they want to come back and get you with it. >> Or they can save image files because photos on Facebook, there's a nice little Flash interface for them but it's still, they're still just image files. They're jpegs. And additionally, MySpace profiles, those are indexed in Google cache. So, if you've put stuff up and you've taken it down. ^M00:10:00 >> And you've changed it, the old version could still be there. >> The old version could still be there. >> If somebody searches for it through Google. >> Absolutely. Absolutely. >> Now, if you're a respective job hunter, you probably want to be on these social networking sites because it's good for networking, meeting people. >> Yes. >> Putting your resume kind of up. >> Yes. >> So you have to kind of walk the line there between, you know, what's appropriate, what's not appropriate. What sites should I be on as a perspective guy who wants to get a job? >> Well, that really depends on what industry you're in. I think at this point, especially if you're in tech, if you're in media, if you're even, I would say, in finance, having a linked in profile is definitely considered to be a good thing. A lot of people really bloviate on them and so - >> Now, how does LinkedIn differ from, like, Facebook or MySpace? >> LinkedIn is meant specifically for business networking. And so, you will have, for example they encourage your profile photo to only be a professional headshot, that kind of thing. And you're asked to fill out information about your work background, not your favorite movies, not your favorite quotation from, you know, the movie Old School or anything like that. >> Right, there's no photo galleries or anything, no funny ad. >> Yeah, no photo galleries. No, well, I mean, they do have a developer platform. >> Okay. >> It's open social capable but they have stressed over and over again that you will not be able to throw sheep at your perspective employers on LinkedIn. >> Or co-workers or colleagues or anybody like that. >> Exactly, exactly. >> But you can write recommendations for other people, right? >> You can. >> And they write recommendations for you. >> Yeah, there are some things, obviously, on LinkedIn that are things you can't do on Facebook because they're specifically tailored to business. But like putting out recommendations, job searches, that sort of thing, it's very geared toward a white collar market and they like to stress that a lot when they talk about the kinds of premium advertisers they can attract. But that's a different story entirely. >> And you probably want to be careful when you're writing a recommendation for someone on LinkedIn or getting one written for you, if maybe you bad mouth somebody, you don't give them a good recommendation, that can come back and bother you much like at a job, you have to be careful when you actually do a written recommendation for someone. >> Oh, yes. And I think the biggest folly with LinkedIn profiles is that sometimes people really sort of exaggerate on them. They'll use a lot of, sort of - >> Corporate language. >> Corporate jargon, sounds kind of like - >> They'll puff up their resumes. >> Right. They'll say, yeah, you know, from 2005 to 2007, I worked as a social media consultant at XXX Agency where I helped to monetize this, that, I worked with Fortune 500 clients back then, I mean. >> And maybe they were just an intern. >> I mean, yeah, maybe they were just an intern but if they're using terms like improving the social media ecosystem at advertising companies throughout wherever, you know, there's a lot of empty business speak going on on LinkedIn. >> Sure. >> And I think that your average job recruiter has seen a lot of it and - >> And they know how to decipher; they can tell what's real and not. >> They absolutely know - >> And they'll probably go and double check stuff that's on there. >> Yes. If you say on your LinkedIn profile, for example, there's no, there is not a way to verify University email addresses on LinkedIn the way there is on Facebook. >> Mm-hmm. >> If you say on your LinkedIn profile that you went to Oxford. >> They'll probably be able to find out. >> They will, yeah, they will probably - >> That's like the New Yorker cartoon where the dog's typing and goes on the internet. Nobody knows you're a dog. People may have a tendency to sort of exaggerate when they're online. >> Yes. >> Doing a profile. >> Yes. >> They feel it's kind of anonymous. >> I have a mouse pad that says that. >> But the recruiter can go and check that, a perspective employer can check that. >> Yeah. >> And you want to make sure you don't get caught in a lie because, one, you won't get the job and, two, you'll probably get a bad reputation cause these guys can tell other people. >> Yeah. >> Not to consider you. >> Within any industry, especially among a certain segment of employees, like recruiters. >> Mm-hmm. >> They recruit at different companies and they all know each other. >> Yeah, it's a close knit industry. >> It's very, very close knit, particularly when you're dealing with industries like media or tech or financial services. >> Mm-hmm. >> Where there is very much a culture of it, especially in regions like New York or San Francisco where everybody talks to one another. If you're that guy who faked his LinkedIn profile, you're [inaudible]. >> Everybody is gonna know about it >> Exactly. >> And you will never shake that. Speaking of corporate America and social networking, obviously, putting Facebook together with Blackberries is another great way to kill time during the day. So why don't we kill a little time right now. >> Yeah. >> And check out this video. >> We're gonna show you a video about Facebook and Blackberries. >> Perfect together, two great tastes that taste great together. >> Yes. ^M00:14:23 [ music ] ^M00:14:27 >> Hi, I'm Jessica Dolcourt from CNETDownload.com and this First Look video is all about Facebook for Blackberries. You can always get to your Facebook account from the mobile site M.Facebook.com but this native app looks better, works faster, and has all the goodies. Unfortunately, at the time of this taping, T Mobile Blackberries were unsupported so I'm borrowing my friend Corinne's phone instead. Thanks, Corinne. You can see here that the app interface is clean and familiar. The main window is your activity feed that shows your goings on and inbound messages so you can see when someone's Poked you, left you a message, or commented on your photo. Just like Facebook's online version, you can reply from inside the message. A ribbon of icons at the top let's you start various tasks. On the very left is the status screen where you can check in on your friends and update your own status. You can also press the menu key to get options for sending a message, writing on a friend's wall, viewing their profile, or giving them a Poke. You can start those actions from other button icons, too, like the friend's list or the wall and message buttons. Keep in mind that Facebook for Blackberry only offers core functionality and none of the third party apps so there's no fancy Poking or throwing sheep. The app also does handy integration with the phone's camera so you can upload a picture and store it on the phone. There's also a way to invite friends onto Facebook by clicking the plus one button. That's just sending your friends an email invitation, not actually checking to see if they're already using the service. Before you get Facebook going on your blackberry, you'll need to associate your account with your phone or else you won't receive any notifications. When you're logged on, click into your account and click on the tab called mobile, enter your phone number, choose your carrier from the dropdown list, and then, click to activate. One more public service announcement, Facebook mobile will currently only work on selected networks in the U.S., UK, and Canada. So if you don't live there, sorry guys, but you'll have to bring that up with Facebook. I'm Jessica Dolcourt and this has been Facebook for Blackberry. ^M00:16:16 [ music ] ^M00:16:20 >> And we are back. >> Yeah. >> Talking about social networking and what you should do. >> And how not to get fired. >> How not to get fired. If you've got a question for Caroline, you can type it into the question box right over here on this side of the screen and we will see the question, and then, I will ask Caroline if she will answer it and we will all be better informed. Now, one question I hear all the time is if I have a personal blog but I work for a company, what are, kind of, the rules there? How do I not get fired or get in trouble for writing about, kind of, my work life on my personal blog? >> Well, there have been some pretty famous cases of people getting fired because they wrote too much about their workplace on their personal blogs. Let's say you just started a new job, you're employers do not now that you have a personal blog. If it's an anonymous blog and if you keep it anonymous, if you're not disclosing proprietary secrets about your company, if you're not naming your boss by name, if you're not wasting - >> Or naming yourself. >> Or naming yourself by name, if you're not wasting just loads of time at the office on this blog. >> It's generally considered okay? >> It's generally okay because that, as long as you're in, at least in the U.S., because that's really a first amendment issue. And the thing is, though, once you start giving away details that are easily identifiable. >> Mm-hmm. >> Once you start saying things that are supposed to be kept hush-hush within your office, then, it is grounds for getting in trouble. >> [Inaudible] speak unflatteringly of your company. >> Exactly. >> And people working there. >> Exactly. >> And I've seen plenty of cases where people think they're anonymous but they give away enough kind of hints about where they work. >> Yeah. >> And who they are. >> Yes. >> That's actually pretty easy to figure out and people get fired for that. >> Yeah, absolutely. I mean, and, you know, some of the more famous bloggers who've gotten fired for too much blogging have, in fact, gotten book deals out of it. But I don't think that you should expect to be. >> You shouldn't count on that. >> You'll be like, ooh, maybe I'll get fired for this, and then, I will get a deal with Random House. >> For checking my blog, yes. >> Yeah. No, that's probably not gonna happen. What you should do, at least, is to, when you get hired in a new job, or just at your, you know, maybe you've been at your job for ten years, see if they've got a policy about that sort of thing. I wouldn't necessarily bring it up because then you would basically be admitting, oh, hey, I have a personal blog. Maybe it's anonymous but maybe they can find it. >> You're asking them to say, no, basically. >> Yeah, you're asking them to say, no. Look it up, see what their policies are. If it doesn't interfere with what you do and you're not breaking any very specific rules. >> Mm-hmm, mm-hmm. >> Then you, it really should be okay, just by basic standard of decency. >> Do you think most companies have an official corporate blog policy for people's personal blogs? >> I don't think most of them do. I think that they're becoming increasingly commonplace. I don't think that most companies have them in place yet. >> It's something the corporate handbook still has to catch up with. >> A lot of corporate handbooks still have a lot of catching up to do. >> Perhaps if you work for the Defense Department or someone like that, you might want to not do that. But I think for anyone else. >> Yeah. >> It's just mostly fair game. >> Yeah, yeah. I know that a lot of companies will block sites like Blogger and Facebook and a lot of social networking and personal publishing tools at the office. If they do that, that's probably a sign that they don't really want their employees blogging. >> Or at the very least, you should do it at home on your own time. >> Yeah. >> Not at the office. >> Do it at home at your own time, if you're supposed to be, like, entering numbers into an Excel spreadsheet all day, you probably shouldn't be writing blog entries about how you saw this movie last weekend, you know? >> Mm-hmm. Now, another question I always get asked is Twitter, when is it safe to Twitter. People obviously use Twitter, it's where you type in the short messages. What's the character count limit on that? >> A hundred and forty. >> A hundred and forty characters and I see people dialoguing their entire work day from the first cup of coffee to every email, what's appropriate and what's not? ^M00:19:55 >> Well, because Twitter kind of tows the line between social networking and just chatting, some people don't even really seem to realize that it is completely public unless you have a friends only account. >> Okay. So people generally have to sign up to follow you, but if they haven't, they can still see what you're writing they go and search for your user name. >> Yeah, exactly. And people, and sometimes it really surprises me at how, what happens when people are following you. I have, I have a fair number of Twitter followers. I'm not on, like, the Twitter two hundred or anything like that, and you know, I'll go up to, I'll be at some kind of tech industry party and I'll meet someone and they'll be like, oh, yeah, I saw that you were going running here the other day. >> Creepy. >> I mean, it's my own fault for putting it on Twitter. But, at the same time - >> It might encourage stalker-ish behavior. >> It might encourage stalker-ish behavior. It also might encourage, from your end, over sharing. >> Yes. Like, I just got out of a contentions meeting or I yelled at so and so and that's your Twitter. >> Oh, like, oh, my God, the guy with the cube next to mine smells so bad. He doesn't by the way, he's lovely. >> So you might want to be careful that you don't put out anything, even though you think it's just a casual hundred and forty character count conversation with your friends who've signed up. >> Yeah. >> It's actually still public. >> It's really, it is public, and also, Twittering, you know, entering that in on your mobile phone and that sort of thing becomes second nature to some people to the degree that it results in some embarrassing things like I think that if you, for Twitter users, I would say drunk Twittering is a lot more prolific than emailing. >> It's so easy. Your phone is right there. You're at the bar. What are you gonna do? >> At the TechCrunch50 Conference, I was not there. >> I can only imagine what was going on there. >> But I won't name any names but a very prominent blogger who is involved in the organization of the conference had a lot of fun one night and was writing, was Twittering about how, you know, oh, man, I am so bombed. This thing is so much fun. I'm never gonna be able to make my speech tomorrow. He was asked by the other organizers of the conference to delete those Twitters, and he complied. And he's very prominent and a lot of people think very highly of him. He's a very bright guy. >> Mm-hmm. >> So, he wasn't fired from his job. >> The modern equivalent of drunk dialing. >> Exactly. It is, and I think that people are a lot more liberal with it. >> Sure. >> I don't, I haven't really heard any concrete horror stories about anyone who every drunk dialed their boss. >> But they might have drunk Twittered. >> Yeah, yeah. >> And had kind of the same effect. >> Exactly. Or, yeah, I think that - >> You may want to be careful if you're using your company phone for this, also. >> Right. >> If you have a company Blackberry or something like that. >> Right, if you've got a company Blackberry. >> And you're posting inappropriate information using that, that's another layer of trouble you can get into. >> Right. And then, there's that funny story a couple of weeks ago about the guy who has gotten so used to Twittering that when he was getting some kind of oral surgery, maybe he was getting his wisdom teeth out, he had, like, a dozen Twitters throughout it. >> Lined around the dentist's chair. >> Well, it was funny. It was when he was knocked out. So these things, Twittering, updating your Facebook profile, tagging yourself in party photos, when social media is this common in the world that we live in, it becomes second nature and you do have to keep yourself in check and realize that, hey, I have a professional life, too, and my eighty-five year old boss doesn't really. >> [Inaudible] the same way that young people like ourselves might. >> Yeah. >> You may want to - >> And even if your boss isn't so old, maybe he's just traditional or maybe he rightly. >> Secretive. >> Concerned about the company's image and that kind of thing. >> So you wouldn't want to do anything that you wouldn't do, like in the middle of the office, by the receptionist's desk. >> Right. Exactly. I think, I mean, maybe it's not that [inaudible] but I think that's something to keep mind. >> We have a question here from Marcus who wants to know if I have all my friends on Facebook, can I divide them up into two or more groups saying this group of friends has access to this, this group of friends has access to that, can I do that? If so, how? >> Yes, and yes, and it is kind of a pain in the butt. On Facebook, after many, many, many requests, the company put in place friend groupings. >> Mm-hmm. >> Friend lists, they call it, so that you can divide your friends into groups. Or more specifically, you can add your friends to certain lists and you can control the privacy settings on those lists. >> So you can create kind of a limited friends list. >> Exactly. However, it is complicated. Namely because most, or many Facebook members already had hundreds and hundreds of friends by the time this was put in place. >> Mm-hmm. >> Sorting through all of them was a little bit excruciating. And additionally, there's the fact that Facebook does, and this is something that is very important to know, Facebook does allow you to put people on multiple lists. If you have locked up the controls on one of these lists. >> Mm-hmm. >> But not the other, I haven't checked specifically but I think it's likely that it could be, you know, it could definitely be messed up a little bit there. >> Sure. >> But someone whom you think has the strictest - >> Is limited and locked out can actually see more stuff than you think. >> Yeah, yeah. Exactly. >> So you can have one list, for instance, for your co-workers. >> Yeah. >> One for, like, your drinking buddies, one for, like, you know, PR people if you're a reporter like we are. >> Right, right. >> And they all see different [inaudible] like some guy can see your photos, some people can't see your posted items. >> Yeah. Yeah, exactly. But, you have to be very careful about micromanaging that because then you can very easily make a mistake. And sometimes, these friend groupings come down to, okay, well, I've got ten people on my friends list that I don't want to see my current relationship status because this is, you know, I don't want my boss to see it and I don't want my nine ex-boyfriends to see it either. >> To see that you've changed your life status, yeah. >> Yeah, exactly. So, you've got to create a new group for that, you've got to give it a name, you've got to put them in that, you've got to see, oh, maybe they're in other groups that can see that. >> Mm-hmm. >> It's complicated. It's, you know, if you're, if you want to have a social network profile where you expose this kind of stuff and where you are giving away this kind of information, sharing this kind of information, communicating on that level, you are gonna have to be willing to manage it. >> Cause you're putting everything out there on line, you do have to be a little vigilant is what you're saying in terms of who gets access to what and make sure you're not just kind of throwing stuff up there and not thinking about it. >> Oh, absolutely. >> Phil's got a question and he wants to know, we talked a lot about Facebook and MySpace and even Twitter, there's another kind of social sharing platform that you don't even think about in the same breath as those other guys but that's Flicker where people put up all their photos. >> Yeah. >> Their vacation pictures, their party pictures, their personal pictures, and a lot of times, that's stuff is out there. You can just go look at somebody's Flicker profile and see all their pictures. >> Yeah. >> What kind of trouble do people get in with that and how can they restrict that? >> Well, this is a much more contentious issue because let's say you've got a friend who has a public Flicker album that has all these photos of you passed out in a pile of puke. >> At a bar, hopefully. Cause at home, that would just be sad. >> It would be. Or, you know, in your scantily clad. >> Sure. Or at Burning Man or something. >> Yeah, Burning Man, naked. >> All your Burning Man pictures, yeah. >> So let's say one of your, you met some people at Burning Man and now they have a photo full of naked pictures of you. So - >> But it's not your profile. It's somebody else's profile so you can't go in and change the settings. >> And they're not your pictures. >> Mm-hmm. >> What do you do there? You can, for example, you can use pretty much, every photo sharing tool will have a way to communicate with the person who owns album. >> Ah, okay. >> Flicker has what they call Flicker mail. Other photo sharing sites also have that in place. You can send them a message and you can say, hey, my boss really wouldn't be cool with these photos of me showing out. >> Could you take this picture down or at least take my name off it?. >> Exactly, exactly. I think that if you are, like, if you're just, if you're just an ordinary person who happens to show up in a couple of compromising positions in a Flicker album that doesn't really ever get read, that's owned by someone who's across the country, I don't really think there's any real reason to be paranoid. If you do freak out about those sorts of things though, definitely email the guy or the girl who has those First Man photos. >> Or search Flicker for your name and see where you're tagged. >> Yes, or you can search Flicker for your name, see where you're tagged, and then, you know, I'd really don't think people take offense if you ask them to either take down or lock up, you know, make them contacts only photos on Flicker, that's all part of this new social media etiquette thing. People seem to be very understanding that some people don't really want their whole identity spread. >> And of course, they make it so easy to tag photos on Facebook now. >> Yeah. >> That it's also easy to get into trouble that way. >> Yeah. If there's a photo that somebody else's photo of you on Facebook that's tagged, you can just go ahead and untag it. Most people don't take offense. >> That's right, you can take the tags off, yes. Well, that's all part of the evolving etiquette of social media. Amazingly, we have burned through all our time. This has just flown right by. >> Yeah. >> I'm now completely paranoid. I'm gonna go erase everything I've ever put online, at least the, you know. >> Okay. >> Some of the pictures like that. >> Yes. >> And this has been another fantastic, informative Editor's Office Hours.