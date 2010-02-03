Disable Flash on your Web browser

How To Video
Disable Flash on your Web browserWe show you Flash-blocking add-ons so you can decide which Web sites run the Flash plug-in.
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:07 >> Websites using flash can be both a blessing and a curse. There are plenty of great interactive sites that use flash, but other times you will be annoyed by flash-based advertisements, it could bug down your system performance. I am Brian Tong with CNET.com and we will show you how you can disable flash for the browser you are using. If you are a Firefox user, go to the tools section in your menu bar and then select add-ons. Click on the Get Add-ons tab then search for and install the Flashblock extension. Now, you will have to restart the browser to finish the installation, but the great part about this add-on is that you have the ability to add sites to your Whitelist. Now, those sites will load flash items, but other sites not on the list will block flash. An icon will represent an area that uses flash and you can always just click on it to display the content. This extension also is available for Google Chrome for Windows users. You will need to click on the wrench icon in Chrome to access and search for extensions, but the functionality is basically the same. Google Chrome Beta users on the Mac don't have the ability to use extensions yet, so if you really want it, you can download and install Chromium. It is essentially the developers version that is constantly getting tweaked out. Chrome is based on it, but Chrome is more fit for public use. Now, all of you Internet Explorer 8 users won't have to download a thing since flash blocking is built-in to the browser already, so go to the tools and then Manage Add-ons. You want to find the Shockwave Flash Object, click on that and then select the more information option. A window will now pop-up and you will want to click on Remove All Sites and close the window. Now, once that happens, every time you visit a site, you will be asked by an alert bar if you want to run flash on that site. If you choose to run add-on it will add it to the list of sites that will load flash from now on, but it is only the sites that you will allow. Safari users, don't worry, we haven't forgotten about you. Go to a website called safariaddons.com, then search for and install the click to flash add-on. With this add-on you won't have the ability to create a list of sites that can load flash automatically, so you will just have to click on the section to display that content. There are obviously other solutions for blocking flash and we wanted to give you a few, but just make sure you don't block this website, otherwise you will have no more CNET TV. I am Brian Tong for CNET.com, with the flash blocking how-to, use it wisely.