Did the iPhone 7 survive our water test?

Transcript
[MUSIC] The new iPhone 7 is water resistant, but an IP rating of 67 doesn't make it completely waterproof. In fact, Apple's warranty still won't cover water damage. So [UNKNOWN] splashes may be okay, but anything past that will be at your own risk, or in this case, ours. [MUSIC] If you've already seen our scratch test, you may recognize this guy. This is an iPhone 7 that has already been through a little bit of torture but we took it to the Apple Store and they confirmed it is only cosmetic damage and that it wouldn't affect the water resistance. So let's This Apple actually claim that this thing has an IP 67 rating. That should mean it can survive emerge in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. [MUSIC] So, we just let this phone set about 15 minutes and then first pulled it out of the water. We know that the little issue with speakers, were they didn't sound very good Now we're going to run all of our tests and see how this looks. So far you can see the screen looks great. Doesn't seem to have any issues with touch here. Got a home button that seems to be working the way it should. Volume up and down on the rockers are okay and can press this power button. That seems to work as well. Now if we go over and play a little bit of music, we're going to see how these speakers sound. [MUSIC] Definitely got some volume again. We didn't have that the first time. But I'm only really hearing audio out of the bottom speaker. There's supposed to be stereo here. It doesn't seem like it's dried enough to fix whatever the issue is here with the top speaker. We're going to see if this microphone can do some audio for us, so this is your iPhone This is you iPhone on water. And now we can definitely see a wave form there indicating we're getting some audio in let see how it sounds. This is your iPhone on water. Yup we're definitely audio it sounds a little bit static and so I'm still getting nothing from the top speakers. So already we're running into a little bit of an issue. Apple recommends letting it dry out for at least Five hours after it's been exposed to this much water but we continued with some real world testing. Starting with underwater photography. [MUSIC] This is your iPhone, this is your iPhone on water. This is your iPhone, this is your iPhone on water. Up next, the dunk test. If your phone happens to fall into the deep end. [MUSIC] Your iPhone 7 on water. Your iPhone 7 on the water. We haven't run it yet. So let's try the swim test. [MUSIC] So obviously we're no at the pool anymore, we're back in the office. I'm dry, the phone's dry, it's had about 24 hours to recover. And while most everything seems to be back to work in order the speakers still aren't in their original condition. The volume's nice and loud again, but next to a pristine iPhone 7, the audio doesn't sound quite as rich. In fact, the high frequencies even sound a little bit jagged. But considering we tested this phone way beyond the rating, I'm actually impressed it's working at all. But your phone may not be as lucky, and speaker damage is definitely a possibility if you push it beyond the limits like we did today. So don't risk it. Never purposely submerge the iPhone 7 and if you happened to by mistake. Leave at least five hours for it to completely dry before you plug it in again. [MUSIC]