Your video, "Custom 'A Wrinkle in Time' cars feature interactive windows "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Special Features

Custom 'A Wrinkle in Time' cars feature interactive windows

These 2018 Nissan Leaf EVs are kitted out with high-tech, capacitive-touch windows.
1:34 /
Transcript
Mrs Who, Mrs Which and Mrs Whatsit. No, they're not punch lines to a joke! They're characters in Disney's A Wrinkle in Time. And we're here at the red carpet premier checking out these amazing, tricked out 2018 Nissan Leafs. But there's something special about them now I want to talk about today, and that is the fact that these windows are not only LED screens, but they react to touch. The team at Symmetry Labs collaborated with Nissan to make these windows. And they really wanted an interactive experience that also mimicked the wrinkle in time effect from the movie. So, what they did, was they used a capacitive film and added that to the LED screens inside. you guys would not believe the amount of technology inside these cars. In fact, we got an exclusive look inside. You can imagine putting together something like this was a huge labor, but it only took Two weeks. The software symmetry lab uses is pretty amazing. It actually renders all of these windows in real time and allows them to monitor not only what's playing on the windows, but also how to interact with people who come up and touch it. So, where would you like to see this type of technology employ? I mean, the possibilities are endless. And if you want more information about each one of these cars and the different characters they are inspired by, you can check out our video over at theroadshow.com. Until next time, I'm Ashley Esqueda. You get a leaf, you get a leaf, everybody gets a leaf! I can't do that? No? Okay, I'm sorry.

Latest TV and Movies videos

Video: 'Tomb Raider' shows us Lara Croft's softer side
'Tomb Raider' shows us Lara Croft's softer side
2:59
Director Roar Uthaug tells us how he and Alicia Vikander brought an iconic character back to the big screen.
Play video
Video: What's new to watch online for March 2018
What's new to watch online for March 2018
1:47
New installments of "Jessica Jones," "Roseanne" and even "March of the Penguins" will stream in the third month of the year.
Play video
Video: 'Baby Driver': Hear how the engines and sirens hit the beat
'Baby Driver': Hear how the engines and sirens hit the beat
2:36
Oscar-nominated sound editor Julian Slater talks you through the opening car chase -- and he even makes the engine noises. Vroom vroom!
Play video
Video: Just a regular guy living in a modern world
Just a regular guy living in a modern world
2:47
He may not think of himself as a techie, but Jesse Tyler Ferguson is surrounded by gadgets.
Play video
Video: Could the Tick beat the Hulk in a fight?
Could the Tick beat the Hulk in a fight?
1:34
We asked the stars of Amazon's "The Tick" reboot which superheroes Tick and Arthur are stronger (and weaker) than. Could Tick take...
Play video
Video: Woo your lover in Klingon
Woo your lover in Klingon
1:41
Valentines Day isn't just for Earthlings. These phrases will help you find love across the galaxy.
Play video
Video: The best (and worst) things about Marvel's 'Black Panther' (CNET Top 5)
The best (and worst) things about Marvel's 'Black Panther' (CNET Top 5)
3:06
The newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe borrows from the superhero formula at times, but not too often.
Play video
Video: How to watch every Marvel movie in the correct order
How to watch every Marvel movie in the correct order
2:40
With 22 films and counting, the timeline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be confusing. Here's how to line them up chronologically.
Play video