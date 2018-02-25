Curved glass makes the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco look great

Mobile World Congress 2018
Curved glass makes the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco look greatIt's also waterproof and has wireless charging. Nice work, Nokia.
Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] The new flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco has plenty to be excited about. Mostly in the design, it's got this great slim look with glass that curves both the front and the back, surrounded by this lovely metal Frame. It's waterproof too so you don't need to be too careful around water. On the back of the phone is a dual camera, which has a 12 megapixel regular lens and a 13 megapixel zoom lens. The display has a 2k resolution and it looks nice and bright and sharp in our hands on time. The phone runs Android 8 Oreo although it is the Android 1 version which means it's a lot more pad back then you'll find on many Android Oreo phones. The interface is clean and easy to use, and thanks to the Qualicom Snapdragon 835 processor it's pretty nippy as well. Other cool features include a fingerprint scanner on the back, and it's the first time we've found wireless charging on a Nokia phone. All in all, this means that this phone has plenty to shout about, but with an expected price of somewhere around 750 Euros or around 650 Pounds, it's going to need to perform well in our actual review in order to justify that high price. [MUSIC]