Your video, "Cuisinart CSO-300 Combo Steam + Convection Oven "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Cuisinart CSO-300 Combo Steam + Convection Oven

The steam cook option helps this toaster oven achieve surprisingly good results.
3:25 /
Transcript
Hi. I'm Ryan Chris for CNET, and this right here is the Cuisinart CSO-300 Steam and Convection Oven. And this is a toaster oven that will set you back $299. So, the first obvious question is: why is the toaster oven worth $300? That's as high-end as toaster ovens get. Well, from Cuisinart's point of view, it's worth it because of this. This is the water reservoir that holds up to 1.4 liters of water, and it will pop that water into the toaster oven for steam baking-- and also steam broiling, and also just pure steam cooking, which is great for rice. Now, if we just take a look at the oven itself, it certainly looks like a high-end appliance. It's got this nice, sturdy stainless steel body, it's got this blue LCD screen that looks great-- it matches the blue reservoir. It just looks like a high-tech, high-end device. We like that a lot. Another small feature that I actually like a lot are these handles on the sides. If you look at them, they're just right-- they're located in the right spot, and they make it really easy to pick up and carry around. But one thing I don't like is that if you do move this toaster oven around, it leaks. It makes kind of a mess. It leaves these puddles and kinda spills a little bit. It's always got water dripping out of it when you move it. So, that could be a little annoying. The LCD screen is another great feature. It looks really nice with the blue backlit display, and it's just really easy to use. It's got this circuitive dial that will turn and let you pick exactly what mode you wanna use for your meal. So, all in all, this is a very well-designed, well-constructed easy-to-use toaster oven. And for $300, you kind of expect that, right? I mean, it's got to be good if you're paying that much money for it. And it is. The real question, though, is how well does it perform? How good is the food that it makes? And we did a lot of tests. We did a lot of cookie test and toast, and pizza, burgers, chicken, and of course, the rice, and a lot of the other unique things that this toaster oven can make that others can't. We tried it all out. And at the end of the day, when it comes to the basic foods, the foods that you can make in any toaster oven, it doesn't do a better or worse job overall than any other toaster oven. It's a little better, I'd say, with pizza. Maybe a little worse with cookies. It's kind of close, though, in everything. There wasn't really concrete data for this one. It just sort of was on par. So, that means that the justification for the price all comes right back down to the steam-- either the steam cooking is worth it to you, or it isn't. Now, for making rice and making really good moist roast chicken and some of the cool stuff that you can do with steam, it does it. It's true, it works. You know, we like the rice. We like the chicken that it cooked. So, if that excites you, if that's something that you would love to try out and love to use in your kitchen on a daily basis, especially, then maybe this is the toaster oven for you. If you want to buy a new toaster oven, anyway, if you wanna upgrade and you get a high-end model, I would recommend the Cuisinart-- just because it offers that new functionality. There are other high-end models that might cost $30 less or something like that, but they are not gonna offer you steam cooking. And for me, that's worth a $30 increase. It's not worth the increase over a budget model, like the Panasonic Flash Xpress that we found as low as $90 on Amazon. I would rather have that toaster oven than this one at that price. But if I'm gonna spend a couple $100 in toaster oven, I'm gonna get the one that could make the most types of food. And that's the Cuisinart CSO-300. So, for CNET, I'm Ryan Chris. Happy toasting.

Latest Appliances videos

Video: 5 reasons you need a smart light bulb
5 reasons you need a smart light bulb
1:45
From brightening up the party to improving your sleep, here are five reasons to upgrade to a smart bulb.
Play video
Video: Make an infinite loop with HomePod, Echo and Google Home
Make an infinite loop with HomePod, Echo and Google Home
3:18
Here's how to make these smart speakers talk to each other in an infinite loop that goes on and on and on until you want it to stop.
Play video
Video: Best smart home tech for the 2017 holidays
Best smart home tech for the 2017 holidays
1:42
How about giving the gift of a smarter home? Check out our top pick​s.​
Play video
Video: How to make your own Magic Erasers at home
How to make your own Magic Erasers at home
1:14
Tired of expensive Magic Erasers that don't last? Here's how to make your own for a fraction of the price.
Play video
Video: 7 new tricks in the Google Home
7 new tricks in the Google Home
2:17
Google Home is now smarter with the help of the Google Assistant. Here are seven of the new features added.
Play video
Video: We test the ultimate breakfast machine
We test the ultimate breakfast machine
4:07
This three-in-one breakfast station toasts, grills and makes coffee all at the same time. Just don't get overwhelmed.
Play video
Video: Cook your buns and weenies with this toaster
Cook your buns and weenies with this toaster
4:24
We checked out single-use appliances, including a hotdog toaster and an egg steamer, to see if they're as ridiculous as they sound.
Play video
Video: A smart tea kettle could show the boiling point of bad IoT security
A smart tea kettle could show the boiling point of bad IoT security
2:10
If your tea kettle has "000000" for its password and can't be changed, you're in trouble.
Play video