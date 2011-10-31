Cracking Captcha

Loaded
Transcript
-It's Monday, October 31, 2011. I'm Bridget Carey on CNET.com and it's time to get loaded Halloween style. Stanford University researchers have horrifying news for website security administrators most Captchas won't stop the buzz. Now, Captcha if you don't now are those blurry jumbled letters meant to make sure human is using the website, but researchers invented a way to decode the letter puzzles on many major websites including Visa's authorized.net, Blizzard, eBay, Wikipedia. Of course, these sites have other means of security, it proved that not every captcha is effective. However, one company's captcha's could not be decoded, Google. There seems to be no stopping them. Speaking of unstoppable forces, if you thought Google TV was dead, think again, this weekend, the service reemerge with the software update. Anyone using Google TV with the Sony device already to the update, but if you have a Logitech review box, well, you have to bite your nails in anticipation because you can come at any moment. As for new hardware, it's coming for you, next that is. This next story might seem like a monstrosity to hardcore console gamers. The Gamestop will now be selling tablet PCs. Asus, Acer, Samsuing, android tablets are all coming to 200 Gamestop retail stores this Friday. Each of the tablets will come with 7 games like Madden NFL and Dead Space. Attention programmers and mad scientists, Microsoft announced today that connect for Xbox 360 will allow for commercial applications to be made for windows starting early next year. The connect software development kit or SDK will let any company create a product to use in the technology in the motion sensor gaming device. We've seen enthusiasts and students invent new uses for the connect before, but this will allow the applications to be sold. Some owners of the new iPhone 4S are suffering from mysterious bug that sucking the life from their batteries, all Apple engineers are trying to determine the cause, the guardian suggests one possible silver bullet, the automatic time zone finder settings seems to be the culprit behind the Z string as the GPS continues to constantly run. Turning that setting off seems to work for some users, but time will tell that's the end of the battery nightmare. I don't know, but my 4S seems to be running just it is beetle. I know I don't I don't believe in jinx in myself just because it's Halloween. No bad luck is gonna come my way. What was that? Those are your headlines for today. I'm Bridget Carey for cnet.com and you just been loaded.