Controlling your DSLR with a TV remote

How To Video
Controlling your DSLR with a TV remoteDoes your SLR have HDMI output? Chances are, you can control it from the comfort of your couch, using the TV remote.
Transcript
When you come back from vacation and you have thousands of photos you want to show off to friends and family, the last thing you want to do is sit right next to your TV and control the playback using your camera itself. So I'm going to show you how you can control your camera's playback using your TV remote. What's you'll need is a digital SLR and a TV with CEC control. If you're not sure if your camera or TV has this, just do a quick Google search with both model names, or check your user manual. Then of course you'll need the TV remote, an SLR with HDMI output, and an HDMI cable to connect to your TV. Now your digital camera probably didn't come with one of these. So you'll have to buy this extra, either a micro HDMI, or mini HDMI to a full HDMI cable. Step 1, enable HDMI control within your digital camera. You'll also need to change the video settings to either PAL or NTSC, depending on your region. Also make sure you disable auto power off on your camera. Step 2, plug your SLR into your TV using the HDMI cable. Step 3, select the right HDMI input channel on your TV using your remote, then press the playback button on your digital SLR. And you can start to use the four way directional pad on your remote to scroll back and forward through your photos from the comfort of your own lounge. You can also use the center button to act as an OK or confirmation. Plus, you can use the arrows to do all sorts of other great trickery things on your SLR like playback mode using grid, and jumping to certain sets of photos. So this has been how to control your digital SLR playback using a TV remote. Join us next time for another How To on c|net. 