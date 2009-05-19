CNET First Look
Casio Exilim EX-FH20Equal parts fun and frustrating, the Casio Exilim EX-FH20 is an adequate megazoom camera with a couple of truly novel features.
Transcript
[ Music ] >> Josh Goldman: Hi, I'm Josh Goldman Senior Editor for CNET reviews and this is the Casio S1EXFH20. It's a 9 megapixel, mega zoom camera supporting a 20x zoom lens. For the most part it's a pretty typical long zoom camera with the exceptions of its ability to shoot at 40 frames per second and capture video at 1,000 frames per second. These 2 features make the camera a bit more of a novelty but like I said it still functions as an advanced point and shoot camera. The fast shooting allows you to capture some shots you're simply not going to get with other non-digital SLR cameras. That said this shooting comes at a cost. For starters, the 40 frames per second is only available at a 7 megapixel resolution and the high speed video is also captured at a really small size so it's uses are limited too. The FH20 is powered by 4 AA batteries which it chews through quickly if you use the high speed shooting a lot. Along with that 40 frames per second can fill up a memory card fast so you'll likely want to keep a couple extra SD cards handy. Since photo quality is merely ok for a mega zoom camera and it's not always the easiest to use we only recommend the FH20 to those who really want the speedy shooting features which to Casio's credit work really well. [Background music]I'm Josh Goldman and that's a look at the Casio S1EXFH20.