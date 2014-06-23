Your video, "Canon's PowerShot SX600 HS a very good 18x Wi-Fi-enabled point-and-shoot "
Canon's PowerShot SX600 HS a very good 18x Wi-Fi-enabled point-and-shoot

Though there's nothing extraordinary about it, the SX600 HS is a solid choice for snapshooters wanting a simple step-up from a smartphone without sacrificing on-the-go sharing.
[MUSIC] High end smartphones have caught up with the image quality of basic point and shoots. But they still have an edge where it comes to optical zoom, which is where cameras like Canon's PowerShot SX600 HS shines. Hi, I'm Josh Goldman, with CNET. And the SX600 delivers nice photos and videos that rival your phone. But more importantly, give you an 18X zoom lens, in a super slim light weight body. So you won't mind carrying a second device. Now that's especially important for things like special events, or chasing the kids around at the playground. Or, your phone might not be comfortable to shoot with, or able to keep up. The SX 600 lens gives you a lot of shooting flexibility. And it's mostly an automatic camera. So it gets out of your way and just let's you shoot. So if you're looking for a lot of control, this isn't a great choice. It has a solid auto mode though. As well as fun features like Canon's creative shot, that applies various filters and crops to photos automatically. Giving you something easy to share, right from the camera. And speaking of sharing the camera has built-in WiFi with NFC. So you can pull photos from the camera to your phone for posting, wherever you want. Or use your device as a wireless remote. You could check out the full review on cnet.com. But while its results might not be a huge step up from your phone. The camera, all around, offers more without weighing you down. I'm Josh Goldman, and that's a look at the Canon PowerShot SX600 HS. [MUSIC]

